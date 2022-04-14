Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor on Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, gets his name added to her mehendi. See pic

Neetu Kapoor has found a sweet way to keep Rishi Kapoor with her at the wedding of their son Ranbir Kapoor to Alia Bhatt. A day after attending Ranbir and Alia's mehendi function, Neetu flaunted the mehendi that she got decorated on her hands. The mehendi also included the name of her late husband Rishi. Also Read| Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding live updates: Neetu Kapoor shows Rishi Kapoor's name in mehendi; haldi ceremony done

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neetu took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the day of the wedding, to share a picture of her henna-decorated hands. In the picture, Rishi Kapoor's name could be seen on her index finger.

Neetu Kapoor shows Rishi Kapoor's name in her mehendi.

Neetu and Rishi, who tied the knot in January 1980, welcomed their first child, daughter Riddhima Kapoor, in September that year. They became parents for the second time in September 1982 as they welcomed their son Ranbir Kapoor. It was recently revealed by filmmaker Subash Ghai that Rishi Kapoor was planning a grand wedding for Ranbir in December 2020. However, the actor died due to cancer in April 2020.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neetu fondly remembered her late husband on the morning of Alia and Ranbir's mehendi function. She took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from their engagement day, and wrote, "Fond memories of baisakhi day (heart eyes emoji) as we got engaged 43 years back on 13th April 1979."

After dodging questions about the wedding for several days, Neetu finally confirmed on Wednesday evening that Ranbir and Alia will be getting married at Ranbir's Bandra home Vastu on April 14. She also showered her daughter-in-law-to-be with compliments, saying, "She is the best. God bless them, really."

Ranbir and Alia started dating in 2017 when they worked together on Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra, which is scheduled for a release in September this year. Ranbir confessed that he was dating Alia during an interview with GQ in May 2018. He later said that they were planning to get married in 2020 but the wedding was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON