Neetu Kapoor reveals the 'torment' she and Ranbir Kapoor felt when Rishi Kapoor 'couldn't lift a finger' in final days

Neetu Kapoor revisited the time when she last talked to Rishi Kapoor and recalled how she and their son Ranbir Kapoor were the only people to see the late actor through his struggle in the hospital during his last days. Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020 at the age of 69 after a battle with cancer. (Also read: Neetu Kapoor says she is trolled for using Instagram after Rishi Kapoor's death)

Ranbir and Alia Bhatt got married on April 14 this year with their engagement taking place a day prior. Neetu has now said that April 13 also marked the last time she talked to Rishi, back in 2020. The late actor was put on ventilator after that.

Neetu told Film Companion, "March 31 was when his last film, Sharmaji Namkeen released. April 13, 1979 was when we got engaged. April 13, 2020 was the last time he spoke to me. Ranbir and Alia, they got married on April 14, but the puja was on April 13. Rishi went on ventilator that day and after that there was no communication. For those two weeks, he was on the ventilator and there was no conversation and no communication."

She added, "There was no interaction – well, there was, he was looking at me, and I took an iPad with alphabet and I told him to point out what he wanted to say, but he couldn’t lift his finger. It was just Ranbir and me in the hospital, and to see him go through that was so tormenting. To see a man like him… he wanted to say so much, and he couldn’t express. I couldn’t see him like that.” She also said that having grown up together through a companionship of 40-45 years, it was difficult to get used to Rishi's absence.

Recently, on Rishi's death anniversary, Neetu wrote on Instagram, “Today is two years since Rishi ji left us … losing a partner of 45 years was difficult and painful at that time the only way to heal my heart was to keep myself mentally occupied. Movie and television helped me achieve that. Rishiji will always be remembered and will stay in everyone’s heart forever."

She also posted a video clip of a woman paying tribute to Rishi Kapoor on the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. Neetu is a judge on the show. She will next be seen in Dharma Productions' Jug Jug Jeeyo. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

