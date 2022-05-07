Neetu Kapoor says she is trolled for posting on Instagram after Rishi Kapoor's death: 'They want to see a crying widow'

Neetu Kapoor has shared that some people have trolled her for posting on her Instagram after the death of her husband Rishi Kapoor. Neetu, who lost Rishi two years ago, has become active on Instagram in the past few months. She is also working on a number of projects, but often gets comments telling her that she should be grieving instead. Also Read| Neetu Kapoor says Ranbir Kapoor's phone screensaver is Rishi Kapoor's pic: 'I see tears in his eyes but he stays strong'

Neetu had previously shared that she poured herself into work and started socialising more after Rishi's death to cope with her grief. She has now said that she will continue to do so and will simply block those on the internet who try to troll her about it.

Neetu, who has 1.8 million followers on Instagram, told Film Companion, "I do it just because I love it. I enjoy it. I love my followers. I just block the ones who troll me. I just block them. Because you know hote hain thode bahut beech mein ki 'husband mar gaya, ye enjoy kar rahi hai (there are some who say things like her husband is dead and she is enjoying).' They want to see that crying widow type. There's a section of people, but I just block them. I say this is the way I want to be, this is the way I will be."

She added, "This is the way I will heal. Some people cry and heal, some laugh and heal. I cannot forget my husband. He'll be here, with me, with my children all our lives. Even today when we meet for a meal, half of the time you're only discussing him, that is how we miss him. Ranbir still has his picture on his screensaver. That's the way we miss him, but we don't have to be sad to miss him. We can celebrate him. We can remember him for good times and what a great person he was."

Neetu and Rishi got married in January 1980 and welcomed their first child, daughter Riddhima Kapoor, in September that year. They became parents for the second time in September 1982 as they welcomed their son Ranbir Kapoor. Rishi died after a long battle with cancer in April 2020.

