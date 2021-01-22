Neetu Kapoor revisits precious memories with Rishi Kapoor on wedding anniversary: 'Just heartbroken'

Actor Neetu Kapoor is missing her husband, late actor Rishi Kapoor on their 41st wedding anniversary. Neetu took to Instagram to share a video montage of all the best moments that they had shared in their lives.

The video included photos from the wedding, with their family and videos from the movies they have done together, such as Do Dooni Chaar, Besharam and Love Aaj Kal. There were more vintage clips too from their earlier films as well.

Sharing the video, Neetu wrote, "Justttt (heartbroken) Would have been 41 years today." Neetu's daughter Riddhima and Sussanne Khan posted heart emojis in the comments section. Raveena Tandon wrote, "Love you and Him."

Neetu's fans also got emotional on seeing the video. "Some moments are personal , only to you .. those moments are to be cherished for life we miss this wonderful onscreen pair," wrote a fan. "I dont know you at all but I can feel your love and heartache at this time. Sending you love and healing," wrote another.

Rishi and Neetu tied the knot on January 22, 1980. Before their wedding, the duo appeared in movies such as Kabhi Kabhie, Khel Khel Mein, Amar Akbar Anthony and Zehreela Insaan, among others.

Rishi died in April 2020 after a two-year long battle with cancer. Neetu has received support from her children Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor and has even made a comeback to movies. She will be seen with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in Jug Jug Jeeyo.

Sharing a note on the year that was, Neetu wrote in a New Year's post, "2020 was quite a roller coaster!!! When YOU left I felt like a deer caught in the headlights not knowing where to go ... #jjj was cathartic at that time as it gave me something to look forward to !!! Then Covid happened I could have never gone thru so much without my cuties thank you both for holding on #RnR #jugjuggjeeyo."

