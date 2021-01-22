IND USA
Varun Dhawan leaves for Alibaug for his wedding to Natasha Dalal on January 24.
Varun Dhawan leaves for Alibaug for his wedding to Natasha Dalal on January 24.
bollywood

Varun Dhawan leaves for his wedding in Alibaug with his family, see all pics

Actor Varun Dhawan was seen leaving for his wedding in Alibaug. His family members, including dad, filmmaker David Dhawan, mother Laali, brother Rohit and his wife and daughter and his uncle, actor Anil Dhawan, were also spotted on their way to Alibaug.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:53 PM IST

Preparations of actor Varun Dhawan's wedding to long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal gained momentum as he and his family members were spotted leaving their residences in Mumbai and heading for Alibaug. The couple will marry at Alibaug's beach resort, The Mansion House.

In videos that have landed on the internet, show David Dhawan, his wife Laali, son and director Rohit Dhawan, daughter-in-law and granddaughter as they left their residence. They were later seen at the Mazagoan dock, on their way to Alibaug.



Earlier, the bride Natasha Dalal was spotted as she left for the venue of her wedding with her trousseau. While the buzz around the couple's wedding has been going on for a while, it was only on Thursday that the details of wedding venue was revealed. A Pinkvilla report had said that for the couple the toss was between The Mansion House and Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Alibaug. But the couple chose to go with the former.

Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli step out first time since daughter's birth, thank paparazzi for respecting their request

In fact, even the wedding was confirmed very recently by Varun's uncle, actor Anil Dhawan. Speaking to Spotboye, he had also confirmed the wedding date: "My nephew Varun is getting married on 24 January. I am looking forward to it."

Varun and Natasha, who have been dating each other for many years, have known each other from their school days. Speaking on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show What Women Want, he had said that he ‘felt like (he) fell in love with her’ when he saw her for the first time in school. He got rejected several times by her before she finally accepted him.

varun dhawan

