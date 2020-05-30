Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor with heartbreaking song: ‘Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye’

bollywood

Neetu Kapoor has dedicated Gracie Fields’ song Wish Me Luck As You Wave Me Goodbye to late husband Rishi Kapoor, on the one month death anniversary of the late actor. The actor shared a decades-old picture of the couple twinning in blue.

Posting the picture on Instagram, Neetu wrote the lyrics of the song, “Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye. Cheerio, here I go on my way. With a cheer, not a tear, in your eye. Give me a smile, I can keep for a while. In my heart while I’m away.”

Daughter Riddhima Kapoor reacted to the post with several heart emojis. Soni Razdan commented, “So lovely,” along with several heart emojis. Sussanne Khan wrote, “Such a beautiful poem and an even more beautiful love story.”

Neetu had earlier penned an emotional post in Rishi’s memory shortly after his death. She shared a photo on Instagram in which the actor can be seen sitting with a drink in his hand and a smile on his face. “End of our story,” she captioned the frame.

Commenting on her post, Anupam Kher had written, “Some stories never end.” Raveena Tandon, who worked with Rishi in the 1995 movie Saajan Ki Baahon Mein, wrote in agreement, “Eternal and forever.” Sonu Sood had also commented: “It’s a story that inspired many stories on this planet mam. Some stories never end, in fact, they will remain in our hearts forever. Rishi sir will always be a guiding angel.” Richa Chadha had shared: “It is but a comma, not a full stop. He’s right there, beside you, regaling you with stories, making you laugh, getting annoyed, finding the best restaurant...he lives through you and beside you. Don’t lose heart. You are united in eternity. Big big hug.”

Rishi and Neetu tied the knot on January 22, 1980. Before their wedding, the duo appeared in movies such as Kabhi Kabhie, Khel Khel Mein, Amar Akbar Anthony and Zehreela Insaan, among others.

