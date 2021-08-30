Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show: 'This time with my daughter'
bollywood

Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show: 'This time with my daughter'

Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared pictures from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. See here.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 09:11 PM IST
Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with Kapil Sharma.

Actor Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni will be seen as guests on the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS).

The mother-daughter duo recently shot for the show.

Sharing a few pictures from the sets of the show on Instagram, Neetu wrote, "Always so much fun with @kapilsharma and this time with my daughter @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial making it more fun and exciting. Stay tuned for this joy ride @sonytvofficial #TheKapilSharmaShow."

Riddhima, too, expressed her happiness on marking her presence on the comedy show with her mother.

"Take time to make your soul happy...Had one of the most amazing (laughter) filled evenings yesterday at @kapilsharmashow with mom @neetu54," she posted on Instagram.

Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posing with Archana Puran Singh.

Also read: Shatrughan Sinha teases Dharmendra for his love life, says he remained 'one-woman man, at a time'

In one of the images, Neetu and Riddhima could be seen sharing smiles with actor Archana Puran Singh, who has been associated with the show since 2019.

The previous episode of The Kapil Sharma Show was graced by veteran actors Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha.

