Shatrughan Sinha teases Dharmendra for his love life, says he remained 'one-woman man, at a time'

Shatrughan Sinha did not shy away from teasing Dharmendra during their latest appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. The duo appeared on the episode, which aired on Sunday night, and spoke about numerous things, one of which was Dharmendra's love life.

According to an indianexpress.com report, Shatrughan said on the show, "Jitna kaam kiya, kitna naam kiya, kitna handsome, jitna chah logon mein rahi, apart from all that, usne ek kaam zabardast kiya — ishq kiya. (Apart from all the respect and love he has earned, there’s one thing he’s done even better: love.) He has always remained a one-woman man, at a time."

Dharmendra replied, “Bahut shararati ho gaya (You’ve become very naughty).” Shatrughan also said that Dharmendra is 'Ishq ka Badshah (king of love)' whereas the latter called the Shatrughan Birbal, since 'Yeh mujhe sab batata hai (he tells me everything).'

The Apne actor's love-life has grabbed eyeballs through the decades. Dharmendra was first married to Prakash Kaur. The couple tied the knot in 1954, when Dharmendra was only 19 years old. Together, the couple had four children - sons Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol, and daughters Ajeta and Vijeta.

Dharmendra then met Hema Malini for the first time in 1970. The couple was filming their first movie together, Tum Haseen Main Jawaan. Dharmendra fell head over heels for Hema and in 1980, the couple tied the knot. Together they have two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Despite the second marriage, Prakash defended Dharmendra's decision. "Why only my husband, any man would want have preferred Hema to me. How dare anyone call my husband a womaniser when half the industry is doing the same thing? All heroes are having affairs and getting married a second time," she had said at the time, as quoted by an India Today report.

Over the past few months, Dharmendra has been at his farmhouse outside Mumbai while his family stayed in the city. The actor has been sharing pictures and videos from his house, giving glimpses of his workout sessions, the views from his home and more.

The actor returned to Mumbai earlier this month. He was spotted outside a clinic in the suburbs and interacted with the paparazzi.