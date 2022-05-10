Neetu Kapoor says everything changed ‘shaadi ke baad’, shares wedding pic; Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan agree with her

Neetu Kapoor is all set to return to the silver screen with Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Days before the trailer release, Neetu and her co-stars Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan shared their real-life wedding pictures along with a similar caption.s While Neetu, Anil and Varun said things change after marriage, an unmarried Kiara Advani asked if they really do. Also read: Alia Bhatt feasts on poha during Doha trip, Neetu Kapoor calls her 'gorgeous. See pics

Neetu shared a picture from her wedding with Rishi Kapoor and wrote, “Mere liye shaadi ke baad sab badal gaya (Everything changed for me after my wedding). I am starting this new journey…with your blessings Rishi ji. With you in my heart, always.”

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor got married in 1980.

Anil Kapoor married Sunita in 1984.

Anil also shared a picture from his wedding. He married Sunita 37 years ago. "You gave us your blessings once...now my ‘other’ family needs blessings to start a new journey kyunki shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai," he wrote on Instagram.

Varun also shared his wedding picture with wife Natasha Dalal and captioned it, “Aap logo ne iss din Hume itna pyaar diya thank you, but I need your blessings again kyunki shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai (You all gave us so much love on this day but I need your blessings again as things change after marriage).”

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot last year.

Kiara, who is the only unmarried member among the lead cast and currently in relationship with actor Sidharth Malhotra, shared a picture from her parents' wedding. She wrote, “Here’s one of my favourite pictures of my parents. I've always looked up to them for the perfect marriage! Their blessings are always with me.. now I need YOURS! Also, some advice please, kyunki sab kehte hai - shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai. Kya sachi badal jaata hai (people say things change after a wedding, do they really change)?”

Kiara Advani shared her parents' picture.

Maniesh Paul with Sanyukta.

Prajakta Koli also shared a post.

Maniesh Paul also shared his wedding picture with wife Sanyukta Paul. Pajakta Koli, who is unmarried, shared a solo pic and captioned it, “Sab bolte rehte hai - shaadi kab kar rahi ho, shaadi kab kar rahi ho! Toh bas - kar rahi hoon ab (Everyone keep on asking, ‘when are you getting married’. So now I am getting married).' And need ALL your blessings for it and advice…kyunki shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai na?”

Directed by Raj Mehta, Jug Jugg Jeeyo also stars Prajakta Koli, Manish Paul and Tisca Chopra. It is set to release in theatres on June 24.

