Neetu Kapoor says her friends left her because she was ‘an obsessed mother’ to Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor admitted to being ‘obsessed’ with her children, actor Ranbir Kapoor and jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, when they were growing up. She said that her world revolved around them and she even lost many of her friends as they felt she had become ‘too boring’.

Neetu took a sabbatical from films in 1983 to raise Ranbir and Riddhima. She returned to the big screen in 2009 with a guest appearance in Love Aaj Kal.

Speaking to Filmfare, Neetu said, “I was an obsessed mother. I was so obsessed that I forgot the world for the first maybe 10 years. My friends left me, they thought I have become very boring. I had to drop them to school, pick them up… I was that crazy. I had to be home when they were there so I just didn’t meet anyone.”

Neetu said that she tried to cook dishes that her children loved. “For me, to keep them happy, to give them whatever they wanted...my life had become like that. In the process, I lost a lot of friends. I reconnected, of course, later on. Now they tell me, ‘See, you had become too boring. And you were constantly talking about your kids.’”

Riddhima dedicated an early Mother’s Day post to Neetu. On Saturday night, she posted a black-and-white photo of them on Instagram and wrote, “I am a STRONG woman because a STRONG woman raised me! Happy Mother’s Day my Iron Lady ! Love you most.”

Neetu was last seen on the big screen alongside her husband, late actor Rishi Kapoor, in Besharam, which released in 2013. The film starred Ranbir in the lead role. Currently, she is gearing up for the release of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also features Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.