e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Neetu Kapoor gets reflective about 2020, talks about losing Rishi Kapoor and getting support from Ranbir, Riddhima

Neetu Kapoor gets reflective about 2020, talks about losing Rishi Kapoor and getting support from Ranbir, Riddhima

Neetu Kapoor has shared an emotional note as 2020 comes to a close. The veteran actor talked about losing husband Rishi Kapoor and making a comeback to movies.

bollywood Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 16:09 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Neetu Singh has shared photos with Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.
Neetu Singh has shared photos with Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.
         

Actor Neetu Kapoor is saying goodbye to 2020 with an emotional post. The year was a ‘roller coaster’ ride for her after she lost her husband, actor Rishi Kapoor in April, was diagnosed with Covid-19 but also made a comeback to acting last month with her film Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Neetu shared her reflections about the year, sharing throwback pictures with Rishi and her children, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. “2020 was quite a roller coaster!!! When YOU left I felt like a deer caught in the headlights not knowing where to go ... #jjj was cathartic at that time as it gave me something to look forward to !!! Then Covid happened I could have never gone thru so much without my cuties. Thank you both for holding on #RnR #jugjuggjeeyo,” she wrote.

 

Neetu got support from her friends and followers on sharing the emotional note. “My heart breaks every time I read your captions,” wrote makeup artist Mickey Contractor. Maheep Kapoor left a heart emoji while Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt ‘liked’ her post.

Neetu, Ranbir, Riddhima and Alia are all on a vacation to ring in the New Year together. They were spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. Riddhima’s husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara also joined them. It is not known where the group has flown to.

Also read: Anupam Kher recalls date which ended with ‘hakka noodles dangling from my head’, says he wanted to become a monk afterwards

Jug Jugg Jeeyo also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Prajakta Koli and Anil Kapoor. Taking about it, at the start of the shoot, Neetu had written: “My first flight, in these scary times !! Nervousss for this journey !! While Kapoor Sahab, you aren’t here holding my hand, I know you are with me .. #RnR thank you for encouraging me to do this.. #jugjuggjeeyo P.S. - We are all Covid tested and safe, hence removed mask while taking picture.” Neetu’s last release was 2013’s Besharam, which also starred Ranbir and Rishi.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
China readies Plan B for Nepal Communist Party if PM Oli doesn’t play ball
China readies Plan B for Nepal Communist Party if PM Oli doesn’t play ball
VHP to start Ram Temple construction fund collection drive from January 15
VHP to start Ram Temple construction fund collection drive from January 15
‘Agriculture can’t be run sitting in Delhi’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre for ‘bulldozing’ farm laws
‘Agriculture can’t be run sitting in Delhi’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre for ‘bulldozing’ farm laws
Two-day Covid vaccine dry run concludes smoothly: Health ministry
Two-day Covid vaccine dry run concludes smoothly: Health ministry
‘Disappointed’, says Kamal Haasan after Rajinikanth drops political plans
‘Disappointed’, says Kamal Haasan after Rajinikanth drops political plans
India may extend ban on flights from UK, says Hardeep Singh Puri
India may extend ban on flights from UK, says Hardeep Singh Puri
Sachin, Kohli lead the way as Twitter goes wild after India beat Australia
Sachin, Kohli lead the way as Twitter goes wild after India beat Australia
‘Not getting all the information we need’: Joe Biden attacks Trump loyalists
‘Not getting all the information we need’: Joe Biden attacks Trump loyalists
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In