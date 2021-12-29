Neetu Kapoor gets reflective about 2020, talks about losing Rishi Kapoor and getting support from Ranbir, Riddhima

bollywood

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 16:09 IST

Actor Neetu Kapoor is saying goodbye to 2020 with an emotional post. The year was a ‘roller coaster’ ride for her after she lost her husband, actor Rishi Kapoor in April, was diagnosed with Covid-19 but also made a comeback to acting last month with her film Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Neetu shared her reflections about the year, sharing throwback pictures with Rishi and her children, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. “2020 was quite a roller coaster!!! When YOU left I felt like a deer caught in the headlights not knowing where to go ... #jjj was cathartic at that time as it gave me something to look forward to !!! Then Covid happened I could have never gone thru so much without my cuties. Thank you both for holding on #RnR #jugjuggjeeyo,” she wrote.

Neetu got support from her friends and followers on sharing the emotional note. “My heart breaks every time I read your captions,” wrote makeup artist Mickey Contractor. Maheep Kapoor left a heart emoji while Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt ‘liked’ her post.

Neetu, Ranbir, Riddhima and Alia are all on a vacation to ring in the New Year together. They were spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. Riddhima’s husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara also joined them. It is not known where the group has flown to.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Prajakta Koli and Anil Kapoor. Taking about it, at the start of the shoot, Neetu had written: “My first flight, in these scary times !! Nervousss for this journey !! While Kapoor Sahab, you aren’t here holding my hand, I know you are with me .. #RnR thank you for encouraging me to do this.. #jugjuggjeeyo P.S. - We are all Covid tested and safe, hence removed mask while taking picture.” Neetu’s last release was 2013’s Besharam, which also starred Ranbir and Rishi.

