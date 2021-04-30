Neetu Kapoor shares old pic on Rishi Kapoor's first death anniversary: 'Life will never be the same without him'

Actor Neetu Kapoor on Friday shared a black-and-white picture with Rishi Kapoor on his first death anniversary and reminisced about him. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him .. Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence .. sometimes his wise advice:: his wise cracks : his anecdotes !! We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever we have accepted life will never be the same without him !!! But life will go on .... #rishikapoor."

Reacting to her post, many celebrities and fans dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Rishi and Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped heart and flower emojis, while actor Alia Bhatt liked the post. Soni Razdan wrote, "He is missed by us all."

A fan wrote, "I was 5 yrs. Old when I first saw him in henna..since then whenever I see him I use to standstill in front of TV...he was my first crush." Another wrote, "I still can’t get over the fact that we lost this legend last year, it’s been a year and still remains unbelievable! all i can say at this point is, may he just keep smiling and be happy wherever he is, he always had a special place in heaven for the work he kept doing!all my condolences to his family and his loved one, love you rishi sir, miss you more and more everyday." A third wrote, "Never be forgotten."

Riddhima also shared a picture with her father on Instagram and wrote, "If only i could hear you call me mushk once more ...'Until we meet again we think about you always, we talk about you still, you have never been forgotten, and you never will. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain, to walk and guide us through our lives, until we meet again.'– Dorothy Mae Cavendish I love you always."

Rishi died on April 30 last year after a two-year battle with cancer. On his 11th-month prayer meet, on March 25, Neetu had shared a throwback video with him from their last trip to New York, where he underwent chemotherapy.

Also Read: Chintu is alive in our hearts: Friends remember Rishi Kapoor on his first death anniversary

After several years of courtship, Rishi and Neetu tied the knot in 1980. They have two children--Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor. The couple also did several films together like Do Dooni Chaar, Amar Akbar and Anthony, Khel Khel Mein and Zinda Dil, among others.