Neetu Kapoor poses with her 'firebrands', daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara, see pic

Actor Neetu Kapoor has posted a new picture with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara Sahni. Neetu posted the picture and wrote, "Yes we gotta get this right @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial Love my firebrands."

The three generations posed together in the picture which seems to have been clicked at home. Neetu, with the brightest smile, poses in a red top while Riddhima is wearing a black top and matching trousers. Samara is seen in an off-white T-shirt for the picture.

A screenshot of Neetu's post.

Riddhima also shared Neetu's post and wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Yasss, love you most!"

Neetu had to skip the celebrations for Samara's 10th birthday last month as she was not in Mumbai. However, she remained part of their bash via video calls. A few days later, she also hosted Samara and Riddhima, upon her return to Mumbai.

She shared pictures from their get together. Neetu was twinning with Samara in blue top, while Riddhima wore a bright orange top in the picture. Neetu's astrologer friend, Janvi Gaur, who was also present, shared pictures and wrote, "Fun gals in mumbai. Thank you @neetu54 for the most amazing evening at your beautiful home. @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial and Samara absolutely love you both. Can’t get enough of Samara and her fun chats. #mumbaimemories #warmhearts #warmhomes."





Earlier this week, Neetu marked Siblings Day with a picture featuring both of her kids - son Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima. She took to her Instagram Stories and posted a picture of the siblings posing with a framed photo of their father, late actor Rishi Kapoor. The star kids were seen dressed in an all-black outfits. Sharing the picture, Neetu wrote, "Brothers and sisters are best gift from your parents (heart emoji) respect and love each other always #worldsinlingsday."





Neetu is also preparing for her acting comeback with Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also features Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor. It will be her first acting project after a long gap.