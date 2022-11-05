Neetu Kapoor showers love on daughter Riddhima Kapoor and granddaughter Samara Sahni, shares pics from their family trip

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is on a family holiday in Europe. The jewellery designer is joined by daughter Samara Sahni and husband Bharat Sahni. The family has been sharing a glimpse of their trip as they attend events decked-up in ethnic looks during the night, and step out for sight-seeing during the daytime. On Friday, actor Neetu Kapoor also shared pictures of daughter Riddhima from her recent Europe trip with family. Also read: Alia Bhatt decks up in yellow ethnic outfit for her baby shower, poses with sister Shaheen Bhatt; Neetu, Karisma attend

Taking to Instagram Stories, Neetu, who was last seen on the big screen in the Karan Johar-backed film JugJugg Jeeyo, shared a photo of Riddhima with Bharat. She wrote along with it, “The best.” In the picture, Riddhima wore a black and metallic lehenga set, while her husband wore a grey bandhgala with white trousers.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with Samara Sahni and Bharat Sahni during their recent trip.

Earlier, Neetu Kapoor had reshared a series of photos Riddhima had posted from the family’s latest travels. In one of the pictures, Bharat gave daughter Samara Sahni a kiss on the forehead as the two posed together during an outing. In another photo, Riddhima wore a black gown as she posed with Bharat. Sharing their photo, Neetu had written along with heart emojis, “My lifelines.”

Both Bharat and Riddhima have been sharing their family pictures on Instagram Stories. They posed alongside daughter Samara and Riddhima’s cousin Nitasha Nanda outside a hotel. Bharat had shared some pictures of himself and Samara near a beach. Meanwhile, Riddhima had shared many photos from an event, where she posed with guests, who were all dressed in gowns and lehengas.

Bharat Sahni shared photos from their family trip in Europe.

Earlier, Riddhima had also shared a photo with cousin-actor Karisma Kapoor, who had joined her at one of the events during the recent Europe trip. They were both decked up in black dresses. Recently, Riddhima, who is based in Delhi, was spotted at Ranbir’s Mumbai home Vastu. She was seen with Neetu at actor Alia Bhatt’s baby shower. Alia and Ranbir married in April this year and are expecting their first child together.

