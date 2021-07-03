Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Neetu Kapoor teases son Ranbir Kapoor to call her every day, asks him to give 'young people' a message. Watch

Neetu Kapoor asked son Ranbir Kapoor to call her in a new video. The actor shared the video on Instagram with the request and shared a special message to Ranbir as well.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 12:54 PM IST
Neetu Kapoor with Rishi Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor on Saturday received a special request from his mother actor Neetu Kapoor. Taking to Instagram, she has asked him to tell young people to call their parents every day. Neetu also teased him, asking him to 'call me too'.

In the video, Neetu Kapoor said, "Beta, can you send a message to all young people to call their parents everyday, even after the lockdown. Social media pe toh bohut busy ho toh apne family ko bhi do minute ka time dena toh banta hai, hain na (You are always busy on social media, should spare a few minutes for your family too, right)?"

Neetu captioned her post, "I am sure my good bachcha will spread the good word. And call me too! Just #SayItWithRanbir. #EmotionsInPortrait @oppomobileindia." Her video message was a part of a social media promotional activity for a mobile phone brand. Ranbir Kapoor is the brand ambassador of the mobile phone. The actor had also requested his fans to participate in it as well.

Several celebrities, as well as fans, reacted to the post pouring love in the comments section. Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Awwwww so beautiful @neetu54". Neena Gupta said, "So true." Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Manish Malhotra dropped heart and heart-eye emojis.

A fan said, "Yes.....covid has taught us how fragile life is.......appreciate your loved ones while they are there...." Another said, "I admire you so much, graceful personality." "So beautifully said..very much needed for the young generation to do," added a third.

Recently, Neetu had posted a picture on Instagram with Ranbir and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Riddhima and granddaughter Samara. Neetu had captioned the post, "My world."

Also Read | Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata shares unseen picture with him, but can you spot him?

Ranbir Kapoor last starred in Sanju. Ranbir will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji’s supernatural drama Brahmastra along with Alia. The film, touted to be one of the most expensive films made in India, has been indefinitely postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy. He also has Shamshera in the pipeline.

