Neetu Kapoor turns emotional as Ranbir, Riddhima, Rakesh Roshan remember Rishi Kapoor on Indian Idol 12

Actor Neetu Kapoor broke down during an episode of Indian Idol 12, in tribute of her and her late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor, who died after a two-year battle with cancer in 2020. The special Neetu-Rishi episode will be aired over the weekend.

According to a report, Neetu couldn't hold back tears after actors Jeetendra and Rakesh Roshan spoke about their fond memories of Rishi, via recorded messages.

According to India.com, Rakesh said, “Rishi was an open-hearted and frank person. Our friendship lasted for 45 years and till today I feel his absence. In the true sense, he is an Indian Idol and I miss him a lot.” Jeetendra added, “I cannot express the feeling of how much I miss him. He is always going to be Chintu for me. Hats off to Neetu Ji for being the best companion, handling him and the entire family together."

The report quoted an emotional Neetu as having said, "I wanted to celebrate Rishi today but, looking at these videos and love from his legendary friends, I am just emotional and feeling overwhelmed."

Promos for the episode also showed Neetu dancing to the song Ek Main Aur Ek Tu, from the film Khel Khel Mein, starring Rishi and herself. Neetu also received video messages from her children, Ranbir and Riddhima. While Ranbir spoke about not having any musical talent, Riddhima called her mother a 'real Indian Idol'.

She also gave singer-judge Neha Kakkar a 'shagun ka lifafa'. Neha tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh last year.

Earlier this week, Neetu took to Instagram to mark 11 months of Rishi's death. "Since today is Rishiji’s 11 month prayer meet felt like sharing some moments from our last trip to NYC," she wrote. Pictures of Ranbir and Riddhima attending the prayer meet, were also shared online.