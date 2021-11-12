Neetu Kapoor wraps Jug Jugg Jeeyo with a selfie, crew member thanks her for food on-sets

Actor Neetu Kapoor has said that she has completed shoot for Jug Jugg Jeeyo and has also shared pictures from the sets. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Jug Jugg Jeeyo features Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor and is directed by Raj Mehta.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Posting her own picture, Neetu wrote on Instagram, “Finally wrapped #jugjuggjeeyo was such a wonderful experience made some Lovly friends gained confidence which was so needed at that time .. this movie will always be very special.” Neetu can be seen decked up in a traditional look in the image. Neetu’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was among the first ones to comment and she called Neetu, “Most beautiful.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post got much love from her fans and industry colleagues. Actors Maniesh paul, Kiara Advani and Sonali Bendre showered their love. Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala, producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife Warda Nadiadwala and Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt dropped heart emojis on the post.

Sikander Kher wrote, “Congratulations looking forward to watching it.” Prakash Raj's wife Pony also commented, “Can’t wait to see you shining back on screen mam, in love with you from our childhood love Pony.” Neetu also reshared a post in which make-up artist Divya Chablani thanked her for food they got on-sets.

A glimpse of Neetu's post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jug Jugg Jeeyo marks the return of Neetu to the big screen after seven years. She was last seen in Besharam. Neetu, along with her late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor, featured alongside their son Ranbir Kapoor in the film directed by Abhinav Kashyap.

Also read: Varun introduces reel family, gives it a Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi twist

The shoot for Jug Jugg Jeeyo began in November 2020, months after Rishi Kapoor died following a long battle against cancer. The film's shoot was halted a few times during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor tested positive for the virus during the shoot, which was one of the reasons for the movie shoot to pause for some time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}