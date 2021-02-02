IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Neha Bhasin: I have always been targeted just because I am a singer and I like to look sexy
Singer Neha Bhasin has crooned chartbusters such as Jag Ghumeya and Swag Se Swaagat.
Singer Neha Bhasin has crooned chartbusters such as Jag Ghumeya and Swag Se Swaagat.
bollywood

Neha Bhasin: I have always been targeted just because I am a singer and I like to look sexy

Music, for Neha Bhasin, isn’t restricted to doing playback for films in a studio
READ FULL STORY
By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:47 PM IST

Music, for Neha Bhasin, isn’t restricted to doing playback for films in a studio. She believes in using it to talk about different things, some drawing references from her own life.

The Jag Ghumeya (Sultan; 2016) singer reveals what she means to say by that. “My journey has been topsy turvy. I started out as a pop singer, then pop died down, and I had to dig my feet into Bollywood which is not something I wanted actually. I didn’t know how to do it, I wasn’t trained to be a playback singer. Back in the day you didn’t have auto tune, you had to be a really good singer, music directors wouldn’t let you stand agar aapko gaana nahi aata toh,” she recalls.

Though she managed to enter and make a place for herself, she adds that she never stopped doing or writing her own music. “In 2010 I came out with my own album, I was 10 years younger, going through breakups, so it was still raw. Now as a woman who has come into her own, having done folk music, I actually thought ‘where is my voice as an artiste?’ For years I never had the courage to bring my written songs out. I had so many unreleased English songs. Then I had started singing Punjabi songs, so I started writing in that language, and that’s how Kehnde Rehnde happened,” says the 38-year-old.

Bhagin also mentions some things which happened in the 2020 Covid lockdown, the angst of which she channelised into her song. Even her clothing choices, she reveals, are targeted.

“I started writing it one and a half year back, and during the lockdown, got massively bullied by a certain fandom online. I also feel I have always been targeted just because I am a singer and I like to look sexy. I like to wear a certain clothing, and targeted for that a lot. You see 18-19 year olds walking around in shorter clothes, nobody says anything. Just because I am a singer, I am supposed to be a sati Savitri. This whole angst was coming from there and Kehnde Rehnde happened. We shot it during the lockdown,” says the singer, who released one more song, Tu Ki Jaane.

Interact with the author on Twitter/ @RishabhSuri02

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Singer Neha Bhasin has crooned chartbusters such as Jag Ghumeya and Swag Se Swaagat.
Singer Neha Bhasin has crooned chartbusters such as Jag Ghumeya and Swag Se Swaagat.
bollywood

Neha Bhasin: I have always been targeted just because I am a singer and I like to look sexy

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Music, for Neha Bhasin, isn’t restricted to doing playback for films in a studio
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shamita Shetty got wishes from Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty on her birthday.
Shamita Shetty got wishes from Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty on her birthday.
bollywood

Shilpa-Raj wish Shamita on her birthday, he threatens her with a swayamvar

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:10 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have showered sweet birthday wishes on her sister, Shamita Shetty. The actor enjoyed a party with Shilpa and other friends on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff went to the Maldives twice last year.
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff went to the Maldives twice last year.
bollywood

Disha stuns in throwback Maldives pic, Tiger's sister calls her 'natural beauty'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Disha Patani is reminiscing about her holiday with Tiger Shroff. Check out her throwback picture from the Maldives, in which Tiger's sister hailed her 'natural beauty'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan got married on January 24.
Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan got married on January 24.
bollywood

Natasha Dalal spotted for first time since wedding with Varun Dhawan. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:02 PM IST
Fashion designer Natasha Dalal was spotted out and about in Juhu, Mumbai, on Tuesday. This was the first time that the paparazzi has seen her since her wedding to actor Varun Dhawan, on January 24.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Having transitioned to Hindi films and streaming content, Sengupta admits he is enjoying this time.
Having transitioned to Hindi films and streaming content, Sengupta admits he is enjoying this time.
bollywood

Jisshu U Sengupta: I won’t shy away from calling 2020 my year

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:40 PM IST
The actor says he has enjoyed every bit of last year with five films and one web show, and wished that his films had released on the big screen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pankaj Tripathi talks about on why art trumps money as a driving force for him.
Pankaj Tripathi talks about on why art trumps money as a driving force for him.
bollywood

Pankaj Tripathi: I don’t worry if I lose on endorsements or film projects

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:36 PM IST
Pankaj Tripathi talks about on why art trumps money as a driving force for him. Having lived in show business through highs and lows, Tripathi admits that success is transient, art is his constant. What truly gratifies him is his work.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor, expecting her second child with Saif, gorges on 'best meal ever'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:35 PM IST
  • Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared pictures of 'the best meal ever', prepared by her friend, Malaika Arora's mother. Kareena is expected to deliver her second baby this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was recently seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s directorial AKvsAK.
Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was recently seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s directorial AKvsAK.
bollywood

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor: There should be legal ramification for abusing people online

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:23 PM IST
Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says the toxicity on social media needs to be addressed immediately and a proper policing on trolls is the need of the hour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Siddhant Chaturvedi stars alongside Katrina Kaif in Phone Bhoot.
Siddhant Chaturvedi stars alongside Katrina Kaif in Phone Bhoot.
bollywood

Siddhant invites Katrina to work out, fan quips 'Salman wants to know location'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a goofy video from his workout session with Ishaan Khatter, and invited their co-star Katrina Kaif to join them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vicky Kaushal arrived in Indore to a tasty welcome.
Vicky Kaushal arrived in Indore to a tasty welcome.
bollywood

Vicky's fan hands him samosa at airport, check out actor's hilarious post

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:39 PM IST
Vicky Kaushal got a warm welcome in Indore with some samosas and jalebis. A young fan met him at the airport with the treats and Vicky took to Instagram to talk about their funny interaction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It's true, Alia Bhatt loves Ranbir Kapoor.
It's true, Alia Bhatt loves Ranbir Kapoor.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt saying that she loves Ranbir Kapoor is the cutest thing ever, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:32 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt, in an Instagram 'true or false' session, said that she loves '8', referring to her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. Check out all her answers here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut has bought expensive gifts for her siblings and cousins.
Kangana Ranaut has bought expensive gifts for her siblings and cousins.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut buys property worth 4 cr for her siblings, cousins

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:57 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut has bought luxurious apartments worth 4crore for her siblings. In a tweet, she said that the houses will be ready in two years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pooja Batra poses with Elon Musk.
Pooja Batra poses with Elon Musk.
bollywood

Pooja Batra poses with Elon Musk, guess who looks more 'electrifying' to fans?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:57 PM IST
  • Actor Pooja Batra left her fans impressed with a throwback picture featuring none other than Elon Musk. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twinkle Khanna reading with her daughter Nitara.
Twinkle Khanna reading with her daughter Nitara.
bollywood

Twinkle Khanna, daughter Nitara are picture-perfect as they read books together

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Twinkle Khanna has shared a new picture with her daughter Nitara. The photo shows the mother-daughter duo reading books together.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trishala Dutt had a tough time coping with the death of her boyfriend in 2019.
Trishala Dutt had a tough time coping with the death of her boyfriend in 2019.
bollywood

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala says she has ‘learned to make friends’ with pain

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:41 PM IST
Trishala Dutt talked about experiencing post-traumatic growth and said that she values her painful experiences the most in her life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP