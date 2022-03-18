Neha Dhupia. Angad Bedi open doors to their ‘itna khoobsurat’ Mumbai home with a cosy living room, perfect nursery

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi recently became parents to a baby boy they named Gurik. With this arrival, their family gained another member and while their home might feel a little more tight now, they have no plans for changing anything about it. In a new video, the couple gave a tour of their Mumbai home and even a peek inside their daughter Mehr and son Gurik's nursery. (Also read: Step inside Nawazuddin Siddiqui's luxurious Mumbai bungalow that's fit for royalty. See pics)

In a new episode of Where The Heart Is by Asian Paints, Neha and Angad welcomes viewers inside their cosy home. Angad showed all the spots he likes to laze around--the comfy oatmeal-coloured couch, the window seat, and also the love seat. It's his favourite place to do nothing. He then tells Neha to show the camera crew around their home. “Ghar ke baare mein batao, itna khoobsurat ghar aapne banaya hai (tell them about the beautiful house you've made),” he said.

The living room has a large window on one side, with views of the green outdoors. There is a small, custom made bar that Angad takes great pride in. He says that welcoming guests properly is something he has inherited from his father, former cricketer, Bishan Singh Bedi.

The walls are a neutral cream but wall art, pictures, books and bright pillow give it a pop of colour. Angad also takes viewers inside their kitchen as he prepares some scrambled eggs and tea for Neha. She says that it was Angad's expertise at making tea that made her say yes to him as a life partner.

The couple also shows viewers around their kids' nursery. This room is the most colourful of all with cute wallpapers, games, books and snug rugs adding to its appeal. There is also a small cot for Gurik to sleep in. Neha and Angad joked that it was Mehr who thinks that the entire house is made just for her.

Neha and Angad got married in 2018 and welcomes Mehr soon after. Their son Gurik was born last year. Neha was last seen as a cop in A Thursday. Angad was seen in 83.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON