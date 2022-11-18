Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi share pic, video featuring daughter 'Mehrunissa' on her 4th birthday

Neha Dhupia has wished daughter Mehr on her fourth birthday on Friday. She shared a cute video of them dancing together on the beach along with a note. She called her ‘Mehrunissa Elsa Sophia’ in the caption. Also read: 'Witch' Neha Dhupia, 'Dracula' Angad Bedi ring in Halloween with their cute little spider and pumpkin. Watch

"Our magical girl Mehr … may you always love in abundance , laugh in the most precious way, live your healthiest best and dance like no one’s watching. Thank you for giving us the 4 best years of our lives … we love you to the moon and back and more our Mehrunissa Elsa Sophia #happybirthday our baby girl @mehrdhupiabedi."

Soha Ali Khan also called her by the same name and wrote, “Happy birthday mehrunissa!!!” Singer Harshdeep Kaur added in the comments section of Neha's post, “Happiest Birthday Mehr!! God bless you little one.” Sophie Choudry wished her as well. "Happy bday Mehr Sophia. Love and blessings always," she wrote. Tahira Kashyap also wished her saying, “Aww happy happy bday Mehr.”

Angad Bedi shared a candid picture of himself with her from a photo shoot on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy 4th my Mehrunissa,” and thanked the photographer for capturing the moment.

Soha Ali Khan also shared a picture of Mehr daughter Inaaya giving Mehr a hug on her Instagram Stories. Mehr and Inaaya are friends and go to the same school.

Soha Ali Khan and Angad Bedi also shared pictures of Mehr.

Neha and Angad tied the knot in May 2018. They also have a one-year-old son, Guriq. The couple abstains from showing her face on social media and always share pictures showing her face partially. When a fan asked them about it, Angad said during an Instagram live last year, “There’s a reason for that. It's because she is too young. When she grows up, she can make that choice for herself.”

