Neha Dhupia greets Angad Bedi with a big hug as he returns to Mumbai after winning gold. Watch

Angad Bedi recently won a gold medal in the 400 metres race at the Open International Masters 2023 Athletics Championship in Dubai. As he marked his return to India and was seen at the Mumbai Airport, all eyes were on Neha Dhupia. She waited at the departure area and welcomed him with a big hug. (Also read: Angad Bedi bags gold medal at International Masters 2023 Athletics Championship: ‘Thank you Dad for being with me’)

Angad retuns back to Mumbai

Angad Bedi was welcomed with a big hug by wife Neha Dhupia.

Angad returned to Mumbai on Monday and was spotted at the airport. Much before his arrival, actor Neha Dhupia was seen waiting for him outside the exit gate. As he arrived, Neha greeted him with a big hug. The video of them sharing this lovely moment was captured by the paparazzo and was shared on Instagram.

Angad dedicated win to late father

Angad had dedicated the medal to his father, cricket legend Bishan Singh Bedi who died last week. The legendary cricketer died at the age of 77 after battling a prolonged illness. He had also shared a montage of pictures from the race and his winning moment on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote: "Didn't have the heart, didn't have the courage. (My) Body wasn't willing, nor was the mind. But an external force from up above made me pull through. Not my best time, not my best form but somehow we did it. This gold (medal emoji) will always be my most special. Thank you Dad for being with me. I miss you (heart emoji) Your son (folded hands emoji) @nehadhupia."

He had also added, "I will land and come straight to you.. @nehadhupia you have tolerated me.. you have no choice in the matter To my Mehrunissa and Guriq .. I wish to run with both of you when youll grow up." This win marked Angad's debut in an international sprinting tournament. He had bagged a silver medal earlier this year when he participated in a sprinting tournament back home in Mumbai.

More details

Neha was also on hosting duties at the opening ceremony of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. She also shared a picture on her Instagram Stories and wrote in the caption, “And keeping Dad in our heads and hearts forever (red heart emoji)… in a state of mourning and grief we try and inch back … @mumbaifilmfestival.”

