Angad Bedi bags gold medal at International Masters 2023 Athletics Championship: ‘Thank you Dad for being with me’

Angad Bedi bagged a gold medal in the 400 metres race at the Open International Masters 2023 Athletics Championship in Dubai. He had dedicated the medal to his father, cricket legend Bishan Singh Bedi who died last week. The legendary cricketer died at the age of 77 after battling a prolonged illness. (Also read: Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Sharmila Tagore attend Bishan Singh Bedi's final prayer) Angad Bedi poses with his gold medal.

Angad thanks dad for the gold medal

Angad posted a montage of pictures from the race and his winning moment on his Instagram page. He also added a few pictures with his late father for the post. He wrote alongside the video, "Didn't have the heart, didn't have the courage. (My) Body wasn't willing, nor was the mind. But an external force from up above made me pull through. Not my best time, not my best form but somehow we did it. This gold (medal emoji) will always be my most special. Thank you Dad for being with me. I miss you (heart emoji) Your son (folded hands emoji) @nehadhupia."

Angad thanks coach, Neha Dhupia

He also thanked his wife Neha Dhupia and added, "To my coach.. @mirandabrinston sir thank you for being with me throughout this journey. There have been more bad days than good.. you were there like a rock. @prachishah11 doc for all you did and still continue to do.. I will land and come straight to you.. @nehadhupia you have tolerated me.. you have no choice in the matter To my Mehrunissa and Guriq .. I wish to run with both of you when youll grow up."

Angad's way of honouring his father

Angad talked about his father in a press statement issued after he won the gold medal "This win is dedicated to my father, he always said that keep your head down and let your actions speak. I have always been deeply inspired by his wisdom. I did this race because that’s what my father would have wanted. It’s my way of honouring him and his legacy."

He added, "Sportsmanship is in my blood. And I want to do exactly what my father would have expected of me. I did this race, in honour of him and his values that he has instilled in me during his wonderful life. He will always be there with me, as my guiding light. I am also deeply grateful for the guidance and mentorship of Coach Miranda, whose expertise has been instrumental in my progress."

This is Angad's debut in an international sprinting tournament. He bagged a silver medal earlier this year when he participated in a sprinting tournament back home in Mumbai.

Angad's recent projects

Angad was most recently seen in R Balki's Ghoomer which also marked his first onscreen collaboration with his father, late Bishan SIngh Bedi. Next up, Angad has is set to feature in Jio Cinema's A Legal Affair. He will also be seen in Nani's Hi Nanna alongside Mrunal Thakur.

