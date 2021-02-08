Singer couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have kicked off Valentine's week on social media, with posts declaring their love for each other. They tied the knot after a whirlwind romance at the end of 2020.

"You complete me, Rohanpreet Singh. Happy Rose Day! Rohu and all my #NeHearts," Neha captioned a video on Instagram. The video showed Neha sniffing and kissing a rose, while a romantic track by her brother, Tony, played in the background. Rohanpreet, sharing a set of pictures, wrote, "Happy Rose Day my beautiful Nehu ji."

Tony took to the comments section of Rohanpreet's post, and wrote, "Dream couple. the most beautiful ever." Later, Rohanpreet shared another picture on Instagram Stories. "Happy propose day my love," he wrote. "Thank you for marrying me. Thank you for making my life beautiful, like you."

Neha and Rohanpreet met in August at the shoot of the music video of Nehu Da Vyah. They tied the knot in October. Designer Anita Dongre, who designed their outfits for the mehendi and sangeet functions, shared the story of their romance.

Also read: Neha Kakkar says she stopped talking to Rohanpreet Singh as he was not ready for marriage, then he drunkenly proposed one day

Neha told her that she was drawn to Rohanpreet's looks, and his demeanour. “My first impression of him was that he was so good to each and every person on the set. And undeniably, he was the cutest boy I had ever come across. The attraction was strong. I think it was really in those initial moments itself that I knew he was the one for me,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more