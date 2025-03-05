Neil Nitin Mukesh says he still messages casting directors for work: ‘Have to remind them that I exist'

Neil Nitin Mukesh, who has appeared in popular Bollywood films like New York, Johnny Gaddaar, 7 Khoon Maaf, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and more, revealed in an interview with Hindi Rush that he still struggles to find work and often messages casting directors in search of good opportunities. Neil Nitin Mukesh talks about struggling to find work in the industry.

(Also Read: Neil Nitin Mukesh reveals Katrina Kaif had a problem with his complexion: ‘Dushman ban gaye the’)

Neil spoke about how every actor in the industry is constantly looking for a good opportunity. He acknowledged that filmmaking is now a business but emphasised that his inability to guarantee monetary returns does not diminish his potential to deliver a successful film. He added that it only takes the right role and the backing of the right people.

Neil says he still messages people for work

Despite working in the industry for 20 years, Neil said he still has to restart the process of finding a good opportunity after every film. "I still message people, asking for work. They reply immediately and say, ‘Yes, Neil, we’ll keep you in mind and will let you know if something comes up.’ It is my duty to remind them that I exist. When I debuted, perhaps only a couple of newcomers would be launched every two or three years. But now, a newcomer is launched every other week. As a result, you are reduced to just an option," he said.

When asked why he hasn’t approached his cousin, noted casting director Shanoo Sharma, for work, Neil acknowledged their close bond and his deep respect for her journey in the industry. He explained that he could not ask her for favours. He recognised the difficulty of establishing oneself as a brand in the casting profession and praised her success at Yash Raj Films (YRF), which he considers his home. He stated that if YRF found him suitable for a role, they would reach out to him on their own.

Neil says he has made struggle his friend

Neil reflected on his career, stating that despite having done 30 films and working with some of the country’s best directors, the struggle never ends. "This is a business. You have to be visible, but not too visible. Perhaps my skin tone doesn’t suit the kind of films being made today. Maybe casting directors think I don't fit into rural roles because everyone says I look like a Hollywood star. But I am desi at heart. I believe I could have done those roles. So it hurts when people make such statements, but Sangharsh ke saath maine dosti kar li hai (I’ve made peace with the struggle)," he said.

He also recalled how, when his first film faced financial problems, many people suggested burning the film or throwing it away, claiming it would never be released. However, Neil said that he always believed in the film and credited it for the success he has achieved today.

Neil Nitin Mukesh's recent work

Neil was most recently seen in Ashwini Dhir's satirical action-comedy film, Hisaab Barabar. The film also stars R. Madhavan in the lead role, along with Kirti Kulhari, Rashami Desai, and Faisal Rashid in supporting roles. The story follows a railway ticket checker who uncovers discrepancies in minor bank transactions, ultimately exposing deeper systemic corruption. The film is available to watch on ZEE5.