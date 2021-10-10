Nervous Neha Dhupia broke down, hugged Angad Bedi before delivery. Watch

Neha Dhupia gave birth to a baby boy earlier this month. Husband Angad Bedi was by her side all the while and shared several glimpses from the hospital. One Instagram Reel shows Neha breaking down into tears before entering the operation theatre for delivery.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Angad shared the reel with the caption, "Nervousness before going in the #ot @nehadhupia you brave girl #ikonkar #reels." It shows Neha in a hospital gown, complete with IVs and the wrist band with her details on it. She suddenly breaks down into tears but soon starts walking towards the operation theatre. She then turns back to hug Angad before walking away.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many of her friends and fans related with her and showed their support. Harshdeep Kaur, who recently delivered her son, commented, "More power to her Waheguru Meher Kare." Saba Ali Khan wrote, "She's a tough one God bless." A fan commented, "C section is a major major surgery.. women are so brave." Another wrote, "It's never easy in the OT . She is brave and all the mother's too. No matter how u birth it takes a lot to overcome that pain and have a baby."

Angad and Neha recently shared a glimpse of their son. In the video shared by Angad, he says, “Let me show them his feet,” and pans the camera towards the baby's feet and calls them “Nikke nikke je paer (such tiny feet).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Angad had also shared a few pictures from the hospital and written for Neha, “Im your baby daddy!! thank you for everything mrs Bedi!!! You complete me @nehadhupia.”

Also read: Angad Bedi shares first glimpse of newborn son in video with Neha Dhupia, shows his ‘nikke nikke paer’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neha and Angad are already parents to two-year-old daughter, Mehr. The birth of their son coincided with the trailer launch of Neha's next film, Sanak, which stars Vidut Jammwal in the lead.