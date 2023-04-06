New Adipursh poster introduces Devdatta Nage as Hanuman on Hanuman Jayanti

After unveiling a new poster on Ram Navmi, the makers of Adipurush have now unveiled the first look of actor Devdatta Nage as Hanuman on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday. The poster shows Devdatta Nage as Hanuman sitting in a meditation pose. The film is being directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior fame and stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Lakshman and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. Also read: Adipurush new poster with Prabhas, Kriti Sanon unveiled on Ram Navami; internet says 'it doesn't look promising' Devdatta Nage as Hanuman in Adipurush.

Devdatta has worked in Marathi TV shows and is known for playing Lord Khandoba in Marathi serial Jai Malhar. He had made his Bollywood debut with Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara in 2013 and was also seen in 2018 film Satyameva Jayate. He had played the role of Suryaji Malusare in Om Raut's earlier blockbuster, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Adipurush will star Devdatta Nage as Hanuman.

Touted as a film celebrating "the victory of good over evil", multilingual period saga Adipurush is an on-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. The poster that released on Ram Navmi featured Prabhas and Sunny carrying bows and arrows, donning armour and dressed in dhoti. Kriti featured in a simple saree with her head covered, while Devdatta was seen in a side pose as he bowed down in the service of the trio. "Mantron se badhke tera naam Jai Shri Ram (your name is bigger than any mantras)," the caption of the post read.

Adipurush had earlier courted controversy, including boycott calls, when many objected to the depiction of Hindu deities and inferior quality of visual effects in the teaser of the big budget film launched in October. The film was initially set to arrive in theatres on August 11, 2022, but the release date was further pushed to January 12, 2023. It is now slated to hit the screens in 3D on June 16 this year.

Addressing the same, Om Raut had told India Today in an interview, “We have not done anything wrong in this film. People are getting a few things wrong here. With this film, we want to introduce the story of Lord Ram to the world. We want to spread his teachings among the youth. If we represent it in a way through which we can reach the new generation, then only we can talk to the new generation. Is there any less belief in this because of this? No. We have maintained the sanctity of everything."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON