New Ramayana 3D promo to play with James Cameron's Avatar Fire and Ash in theatres; know all about it

When the introductory glimpse of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer Ramayana was released five months ago, it made everyone sit up and take notice. Now, a 3D promo of the film will debut in theatres with James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash. Here’s everything we know about it. A promo for the upcoming Ramayana film will be attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash.

New Ramayana 3D promo to play with Avatar 3

A new 3D promo for what is being termed the ‘biggest film of 2026’, Ramayana, will debut in theatres when Avatar: Fire and Ash hits screens. 8-time Oscar-winning visual effects studio DNEG is the team behind the visuals that movie buffs have already experienced in the introductory glimpse released in July this year. Now, fans watching Avatar 3 will have a special surprise waiting for them with a 3D promo of the Indian epic attached to it. While the first part of the film is set to arrive for Diwali 2026, this will be the first chance to experience Ramayana on the big screen.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, produced by Prime Focus Studios and co-produced by Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the film is one of the most anticipated ones in Indian cinema. It will star Ranbir as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and Grammy-winner Hans Zimmer are composing the film’s music. The two parts of the film are scheduled to release for Diwali 2026 and 2027.

Avatar: Fire and Ash’s theatrical release

Avatar: Fire and Ash is James Cameron’s third film in the franchise after Avatar (2009) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022). Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña reprise their roles as Jake Sully and Neytiri te Tskaha Mo'at'ite, respectively. Avatar 3 had its world premiere at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, US, on December 1. It is scheduled for theatrical release on December 19. Initial reactions to the film have been positive.