New Year’s Eve 2025 OTT guide: Top movies, series finales, romantic dramas & binge‑worthy premieres to ring in 2026

As 2025 draws to a close, streaming platforms are rolling out a rich mix of new films, series finales, and digital premieres to keep viewers entertained from home on New Year’s Eve and into the first week of 2026. Across languages and genres, from high‑stakes sci‑fi to intense courtroom drama and regional gems, there’s plenty to watch over the holiday weekend. From the Stranger Things season 5 finale to Eko, viewers can also enjoy regional gems and anticipated debuts, ensuring diverse entertainment options throughout the holiday season.

Stranger Things 5: The biggest finale of them all

One of the biggest OTT events around midnight is the final episode of Stranger Things Season 5, scheduled to premiere on Netflix on January 1, 2026. The climactic instalment continues the gang’s battle against Vecna as the Upside Down threatens Hawkins, making it a must‑see for fans closing out the year.

Eko and Love from 9to5 in the line

Netflix also adds Malayalam thriller Eko on 31 December, a slow‑burn mystery set amid the misty hills of Kaattukunnu, where a fugitive’s dark past unravels chilling secrets. Another fresh Netflix pick from January 1 is Love from 9 to 5 (Amor de Oficina), a romantic corporate drama about workplace rivals whose professional battle turns personal.

For fans of grounded drama, Haq, starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, arrives on Netflix on January 2. The courtroom thriller, inspired by the historic Shah Bano case, highlights legal and social tensions and is ideal for viewers seeking serious, real‑world stories.

Amazon Prime Video rounds out the New Year’s lineup with! Fallout Season 2 Episode 3 on Dec 31, continuing the post‑apocalyptic saga as power struggles and dangerous terrain push characters into new territory.

Regional content shines

Regional content also shines: Telugu romantic action film Mowgli 2025 streams on ETV Win starting January 1, while Tamil sports drama Love Beyond Wicket debuts on JioCinema on January 1, both offering emotional and energetic storytelling in their respective local languages.

Several titles are already available for immediate OTT viewing, such as the Malayalam romantic‑comedy Athi Bheekara Kaamukan on Prime Video. Beyond new arrivals, fans can catch recently released films like Mass Jathara, starring Ravi Teja and Sreeleela, now streaming with language options to cater to a broader audience.

And in January, awaited OTT debuts include Farhan Akhtar’s war drama 120 Bahadur, bringing a patriotic tale of courage online for home viewers. Whether you want a binge‑worthy finale, a pulse‑pounding thriller, romantic drama, or regional storytelling, OTT platforms have lined up a packed slate for New Year’s Eve and the first week of 2026, ensuring the holiday season ends and begins with something for every taste.