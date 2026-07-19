Nick Jonas has a romantic birthday wish for Priyanka Chopra as she turns 44. Watch a glimpse of their Spain vacation

Actor Priyanka Chopra turned 44 on July 18, and to celebrate her special day, unseen stills from her upcoming Telugu film Varanasi were released. A day later, Nick Jonas made a special post for her birthday, showing just how much he loves his wife.

Nick Jonas’ romantic birthday wish for Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been married since 2018.

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On Sunday, Nick posted a short video on his Instagram that appears to show a vacation in Spain. The video pans from the beautiful view aboard their yacht to Priyanka, all smiles as she poses in a bikini and a cover-up. With sunglasses and a bandanna on, the actor seems relaxed as she gives him a flying kiss.

“¡Feliz cumpleaños! Mi amor (Happy birthday, my love),” he wrote in the post’s caption with a heart emoji. Café de Granada – Acoustic Flamenco Guitar by Navrexo is the song he used to wish her on the day.

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When Nick Jonas DM’d Priyanka Chopra

{{^usCountry}} Recently, when Priyanka appeared on the Jonas Brothers' podcast, Nick looked back at how they began dating. Revealing that his brother, Kevin Jonas, was the one who introduced him to Quantico, the singer-actor also shared a screenshot of his text to her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recently, when Priyanka appeared on the Jonas Brothers' podcast, Nick looked back at how they began dating. Revealing that his brother, Kevin Jonas, was the one who introduced him to Quantico, the singer-actor also shared a screenshot of his text to her. {{/usCountry}}

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Nick's first message read, "Hello. I've heard from a few people that we should meet. I have to agree with these people. Are you in LA anytime soon?" Priyanka replied, "Hey. Graham's told me so much about you. Let's text. More private. My team can access this." As Joe Jonas and Kevin read out the messages, Nick and Priyanka couldn't stop laughing and looked visibly embarrassed.

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About Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

After Nick sent Priyanka a DM in 2016, the two stayed in touch before meeting at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in 2017. They walked the Met Gala red carpet together later that year, sparking rumours of a romance. In 2018, Nick proposed, and they tied the knot later that year in a grand ceremony in Udaipur. In 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy. Since their wedding, the couple has been quite vocal about their love for each other on social media and in interviews.

Priyanka Chopra’s return to India

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Priyanka is returning to Indian cinema after years with the SS Rajamouli film, Varanasi. The film starring Mahesh Babu as Rudhra and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha, sees her play Mandakini. Stills from the film released on Priyanka’s birthday showed her looking powerful in a sheer black corset. The film is scheduled to release in April 2027.