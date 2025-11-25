Nikitin Dheer remembers Dharmendra calling from ICU after Pankaj Dheer’s death: ‘He said he will be back home soon’

The world continues to mourn the loss of veteran actor Dharmendra, who died on Monday at the age of 89. Joining the many tributes, actor Nikitin Dheer remembered an emotional phone call Dharmendra made from the ICU after learning about his father Pankaj Dheer’s death. Nikitin said that Dharmendra assured his family that he would soon recover and return home. Bollywood icon Dharmendra died at the age of 89 on November 24. (Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer remembers Dharmendra

Nikitin took to Instagram to remember Dharmendra, reflecting on the close bond his family shared with him. He also recalled an emotional phone call the late actor made from the ICU after learning about Pankaj Dheer’s passing.

“My Dad & I used to often discuss who is the most successful hero of all time in our film industry, he would say Dharam uncle, without batting an eyelid.. He used to always add, the most manly, the most handsome, the most humble and the man wth a golden heart..an absolute original.. Dharam uncle,” Nikitin wrote in his note.

Nikitin continued, “When my Dad passed, Dharam uncle called my Mom from the ICU and expressed his love and condolences and told Mom that he will be back home soon, not to worry.. His loss feels deeply personal..we grew up in his arms..got only love and blessings from him.. Always saw him with that smile that lit up the room..hand always raised to bless us..thank you for the invaluable contribution to cinema..thank you for filling our childhood with joy..thank you for showing us what a man can and should be.”

"Noone can fill the space you have left..there shall never be another DHARMENDRA.. My heartfelt condolences to the entire family.. Utmost love and respect always… Aum Shanti,” he added.

Nikitin Dheer’s father and actor Pankaj Dheer died on October 15 this year. He was suffering from cancer.

Dharmendra no more

Bollywood icon Dharmendra died at the age of 89 on November 24. The actor was recently discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital last week and has been recuperating at home. He was cremated in Mumbai on Monday in presence of his family members and colleagues from the film industry. Ever since the news of his death emerged on social media, tributes and condolences from several stars have been coming with many calling his death the ‘end of an era.’

Dharmendra is known for several films such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Satyakam, Dost and Seeta Aur Geeta. Dharmendra’s last film is Ikkis, which is set to release on December 25. He is essaying the role of Agastya Nanda's father in the movie directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in a lead role.