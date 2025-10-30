Pankaj Dheer's daughter-in-law, Kratika, recalls talking with him for hours in emotional note: ‘You were my safe space’

On October 15, veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, known for his role in B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat, passed away after a battle with cancer. The actor’s funeral was attended by several prominent Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan. Kratika Sengar Dheer pens emotional note for late father-in-law Pankaj Dheer.

Now, weeks after his demise, his daughter-in-law and television actor Kratika Sengar Dheer has penned an emotional note, remembering how he always treated her like a daughter and surrounded her with love.

Kratika Sengar Dheer's emotional post for late father-in-law Pankaj Dheer

On Thursday, Kratika took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself giving a side hug to the late actor. Alongside the photo, she wrote an emotional message that read, “You never liked the word in-laws — you’d always say, ‘She’s my daughter,’ and that’s exactly how you treated me. You’d often ask with that familiar twinkle in your eyes, ‘Who’s the best girl in the world?’ and I’d smile and say, ‘Mee!’ I was always shy to say ‘I love you, Dad’, but you never stopped until I said it with ease.”

She further added, “That was your way of wrapping me in love. You weren’t just my father-in-law; you were my dad, my friend, my safe place. We’d talk for hours about everything and nothing, and now the silence feels so heavy without you. Thank you for loving Devika the way you did — she will always remember you as her bestest Daadu. I love you, Dad. 🙏🌸”

Kratika, best known for her portrayal of Rani Lakshmibai in Ek Veer Stree Ki Kahaani – Jhansi Ki Rani, tied the knot with actor Nikitin Dheer on 3 September 2014 in an arranged marriage. In November 2021, Kratika announced her pregnancy, and the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Devika Dheer, on 12 May 2022.

Pankaj Dheer’s death

On October 15, CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes’ Association) member Amit Behl confirmed Pankaj Dheer’s death. An official statement from CINTAA read:

“With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our Trust’s erstwhile Chairman and CINTAA’s former Hon. General Secretary, Shri Pankaj Dheer ji, on 15th October 2025. The cremation will be held today at 4:30 pm, next to Pawan Hans, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai.”

Over the years, Pankaj had been a part of several acclaimed television shows such as Mahabharat, Chandrakanta, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, and Sasural Simar Ka, among others. He also appeared in several successful Bollywood films, including Andaaz, Soldier, Sanam Bewafa, and more.

The actor’s funeral saw the presence of numerous television and film industry personalities, all coming together to bid a tearful farewell to one of television’s most respected veterans.