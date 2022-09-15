Nikki Tamboli met Sukesh Chandrashekhar in jail, received 3.5 lakh cash, Gucci bag from him: ED

Television actors Nikki Tamboli and Chahatt Khanna's names have come up amid ongoing investigation in the money laundering case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) charge sheet, Nikki was given an amount ₹3.5 lakh and a Gucci bag. On Thursday, actor Nora Fatehi on Thursday appeared before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police for the same case. Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez questioned for 8 hours by Delhi Police; Nora Fatehi next

According to the report, Nikita Tamboli, Chahat Khanna, Sophia Singh, and Arusha Patil met Sukesh while he was in jail. All of them had gone to Delhi's Tihar Jail to meet him via his associate Pinky Irani.

“During the first meeting in April 2018, the accused Pinky Irani received an amount to the tune of ₹10 lakh in cash from Sukesh Chandrasekhar, out of which she gave cash to the tune of Rs. 1.5 lakh to Nikita Tamboli. On the second occasion, after two to three weeks of her first meeting, she went alone to meet Sukesh Chandrasekhar where she was given cash to the tune of ₹2 lakh and one Gucci Bag by the accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar,” the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has stated in its charge sheet, obtained by India Today.

On Thursday, Nora was questioned just a day after the Delhi Police EOW officials summoned actor Jacqueline Fernandez in the same case. According to ED, both Nora and Jacqueline received cars and expensive gifts from Sukesh.

Sukesh, a native of Bengaluru in Karnataka, is currently lodged in a Delhi jail and faces over 10 criminal cases registered against him. He has been accused of running an extortion racket worth ₹200 crore when he was lodged in Rohini jail, from Aditi Singh, the wife of jailed former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh, posing as officials from the union law ministry and the PMO, on the pretext of getting her husband out on bail.

