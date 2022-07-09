Nimrat Kaur says 'there’s a lot of age tagging' in film industry and society: ‘Either you are too old or too young’

Actor Nimrat Kaur, who was recently seen in the film Dasvi, spoke about her weight loss journey after filming the movie. She said it was painful and a challenge to lose weight. She had to had put on 15 kg for her role in the film. Nimrat also spoke about ageism and said it was an ‘extremely outdated and unfashionable’ way of looking at a person. Read more: Nimrat Kaur says people around her would crack jokes about her weight gain

In a new interview, Nimrat said she had a tough time losing the weight she had gained for her Netflix film, Dasvi, which also featured Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam. The comedy-drama released in April, and Nimrat was seen as a chief minister. The actor shared she ended up suffering an injury and was still recovering. She also said she had not been able to return to her ‘usual fitness routine’ yet.

Talking about her weight loss, Nimrat told The Times of India in an interview, “My weight loss journey after Dasvi was challenging because I ended up injuring my calf muscle. I got a calf tear; it’s called tennis leg and it’s extremely painful. It took me around four months to heal. I am still recovering. This slow process taught me to be patient. I have developed tremendous respect for my body now. I listen to it very carefully and understand what it needs. I am not back to my usual fitness routine yet. This phase has taught me to not take anything for granted.”

Nimrat also addressed ageism in the interview, and said she believed age was ‘just a number’. “There’s always a lot of age tagging. Either you are too old or too young to be doing this or that. Age is genuinely just a number. Some of the wisest people I know are really young at heart, and the liveliest, most energetic people are at a perceivably old age. Whether it’s a man or woman, age is a very jaded way of looking at a person. I strongly believe that ageism is extremely outdated and unfashionable,” Nimrat said.

Earlier in May, Nimrat shared in an Instagram post that people around her would crack jokes about her recent weight gain, and had 'no basic courtesy'. Before Dasvi, Nimrat was seen in the eighth season of the popular US TV show Homeland, in which she played an ISI agent.

