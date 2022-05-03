Nimrat Kaur says people around her would crack jokes about her weight gain, had 'no basic courtesy'

Nimrat Kaur has said that her recent post about those criticising her body at various stages, was not meant for online trolls, but for real people whom she meets in her day-to-day life. (Also read: Nimrat Kaur’s absence from Bollywood 'wasn’t a conscious choice')

Nimrat had gained 15 kgs for her role, Bimla Devi in her recent film Dasvi. The film also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam. She talked about her experience in an Instagram post a few days ago.

Explaining that she referred to her experience from daily life, and not online trolls, Nimrat told the Times of India, “That (trolling) didn't happen to me. It was something that I experienced personally in day-to-day life. I am referring to people who were around me when I was gaining weight or had gained weight, not those who are hiding behind their gadgets.”

She also said that she was referring to people around her who “have been conditioned” to feel they can say anything to anyone. “Whether it is on someone's body or looks or even food habits. It is as if they have a right to everyone's personal space, and don't realise the sanctity of what is right and what is wrong. No basic courtesy.”

She added that she faced all that 18 months ago and had decided she'd talk about it someday. She also said that one must not go and tell anything to anybody just because they could. Nimrat also said she realised that if she - an actor who got paid for putting on, and then losing weight--got affected by such things, it must be very difficult for those who are unable to get back into shape.

Elaborating on her weight-gain journey, Nimrat had said in her social media post that she enjoyed the process after certain hesitation. However, a few around her often made snide remarks, cracked jokes and shared unsolicited of advice about what she should be eating.

Before Dasvi, Nimrat was seen in a small role in Akshay Kumar-Sara Ali Khan's Atrangi Re.

