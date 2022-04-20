Nimrat Kaur shares pic of her physical transformation after gaining 15 kg for Dasvi; pens powerful note

Nimrat Kaur stressed the importance of minding our own business as she opened up about her recent experience with gaining and losing a lot of weight. Nimrat had gained around 15 kg to play Bimla Devi in Dasvi, which also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam. She recently shared before-and-after pictures of her with the weight gain and the one after losing it, as she penned a powerful note. Also Read| Nimrat Kaur speechless as Amitabh Bachchan sends handwritten letter praising her 'exceptional' work in Dasvi. See note

Nimrat took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share the before-and-after pictures, in which she was wearing the same athleisure outfit. The left picture in the collage showed her with the extra weight she had gained for the film, while the right picture showed her after losing it. Nimrat captioned the picture, "Weigh on it…Swipe left for my thousand words this picture won’t speak."

In the next pictures, Nimrat wrote a long note about how people around her reacted to her eating habits while she was trying to gain weight. She started, "In the age of heightened expectations regarding what we 'should' look like, at all times --gender, age and profession no bar, I'm sharing a small chapter from my life that brought with it learnings that shall last a lifetime." The actor said that she is typically categorised a small to a medium body type but was a touch above 15 kilos from her usual body weight after she was required to size up for Dasvi. She said that while she relished the process after an initial hesitation, some around her often gave her a snide remark, an uncalled-for joke or an unsolicited piece of advice about what she should be eating.

She added, "This entire exercise taught me as a girl and an actor both, how non-negotiable it is for each of us simply mind our own business. Having completed the circle of this journey and back to physically being me, today in the truest sense I've learnt how not to let an outside perspective decide my relationship with me." She concluded her post by noting that people need to be more mindful, sensitive, and empathetic. She wrote, "Be kind. Be sensitive. Be graceful. Don't make someone's day worse if you can't make it better. Be responsible. Make only your mind and body your business. No one else's."

Nimrat received a lot of love for her post from her fans as well as celebrities. Vaani Kapoor commented clapping emojis and a red heart emoji, while Diana Penty wrote, "Hell yeah." Sophie Choudhary commented clapping emojis. Akshay Oberoi wrote, "This is an amazing post. You are and will always be a baller." Some fans wrote, "Beautifully expressed," while another commented, "Thank you for articulating the way you did so in this post." One wrote, "Wow. This thing about you actors is commendable. Things you have to go through to do a role.. "

Nimrat plays Bimla Devi in Dasvi, a social comedy that highlights the importance of education. Bimla becomes an accidental chief minister after her husband Ganga Ram Chaudhary, played by Abhishek Bachchan, lands up in jail. The film also stars Yami Gautam, who plays a cop who provokes Ganga Ram Chaudhary to clear his Class 10 exams from jail. It released on Netflix and Jio Cinema on April 7.

