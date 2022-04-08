Nimrat Kaur speechless as Amitabh Bachchan sends handwritten letter praising her 'exceptional' work in Dasvi. See note

Nimrat Kaur has been left speechless after receiving praises from Amitabh Bachchan for her performance in Dasvi. The social comedy, which also stars Amitabh's son Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam, was released on Netflix and Jio Cinema on Thursday, April 7. Nimrat, who had expressed her admiration for Amitabh in her interviews ahead of Dasvi's release, recently received a handwritten note from him in which he praised her 'exceptional work.' Also Read| Vivek Agnihotri lauds Yami Gautam's angry response to 'disrespectful' review of Dasvi: 'You need no certificates'

Nimrat took to her social media handles on Friday to share pictures of a handwritten letter and a flower bouquet that she received from Amitabh Bachchan. She also shared a note in which she thanked the veteran actor for the gesture, noting that it was a distant dream for her.

The note written by Amitabh, dated Friday, April 8, read, 'We have hardly any interactions or meetings. The last was a compliment I gave at an event at YRF- for the Cadbury AD. But your work in Dasvi is exceptional- nuances, gestures, all! My deep admiration and congratulations.' A golden envelope carrying a poem by Amitabh's father Harivansh Rai Bachchan and a white envelope bearing a logo in the shape of B for Bachchan could also be seen in Nimrat's picture.

Nimrat was surprised to find out that Amitabh had remembered their short interaction from several years ago, and said that his gesture is something she never imagined for herself. In her thank-you note, the actor wrote, “18 years ago when I set foot in Mumbai city, to imagine that Mr Amitabh Bachchan would know me by my name, recall us meeting and him appreciating me in a television commercial and years later send a note and flowers for something I attempted in a film - all would’ve been but a distant dream, perhaps someone else’s for me, not even my own.”

She added a Hindi note that read “@amitabhbachchan Sir, Apko Mera Sahprem, Anant Sahprem, Anant Dhanywaad! Aaj Alfaz aur bhavnaye, dono kam pad rahi hai. Apka yah snehpurvak pata ajiwan mujhe prerit karta rahega aur is amulye guldasta rui ashirwaad ki mahak meri jindagi ke har kadam par bani rahegi! Aapse mili is shabashi se ek chuppi mahsus ho rahi hai….jaise kisi vishal parvat ya Prachi mandir ke samne hoti hain. Apki shraddhpurvak, sadev aabhari Nimrat (Today my words and my emotions, both are falling short. Your lovely letter will keep inspiring me my entire life and the scent of this priceless bouquet will always be with me every step of my life. I am feeling speechless after getting this accolade from you, just like one feels in front of a huge mountain or an ancient temple. Forever obliged, Nimrat)."

Nimrat plays Bimla Devi in Dasvi, a social comedy that highlights the importance of education. Bimla becomes an accidental chief minister after her husband Ganga Ram Chaudhary, played by Abhishek Bachchan, lands up in jail. The film also stars Yami Gautam, who plays a cop who provokes Ganga Ram Chaudhary to clear his Class 10 exams from jail.

