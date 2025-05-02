Nirmal Kapoor dies: Javed Akhtar, Rajkumar Santoshi, Anshula Kapoor and more arrive to pay last respects

Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor's mother Nirmal Kapoor died on May 2. She was 90. As per news agency ANI, she died at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. After the news of her death broke out, several celebritites were seen outside Boney Kapoor's residence. Some of them were lyricist Javed Akhtar, filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, and Arjun Kapoor's sister Ansuhula Kapoor. (Also read: Shikhar Pahariya comforts Janhvi Kapoor as she arrives to pay last respects to grandmother Nirmal Kapoor) Javed Akhtar and Rajkumar Santoshi at Boney Kapoor's residence.

Friends and family arrive to pay last respects to Nirmal Kapoor

Javed Akhtar was seen coming out of Boney Kapoor's residence on Friday evening along with Rajkumar Santoshi. The two of them were spotted interacting with Boney Kapoor for a brief while, with several members of the paparazzi surrounding them.

Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor were also seen at the premises. They arrived to pay their last respects to Nirmal Kapoor.

About Nirmal Kapoor

According to Dr Santosh Shetty, CEO and Executive Director of Kokilaben Ambani Hospital told news agency ANI that Nirmal “passed away peacefully at the hospital around 5.25 pm today.” An official statement from the members of the Kapoor family is awaited.

Anil celebrated his mother's 90th birthday last year in September. He took to his X account to share a series of happy family pictures with everyone. In the caption, he wrote, “90 years of love, strength, and endless sacrifices. Your presence fills our lives with joy and positivity every day. Blessed to be your child. Happy birthday, Mummy! ❤️”

Nirmal was the wife of the late film producer Surinder Kapoor and mother to four children, Boney, Anil, Sanjay and Reena Kapoor Marwah. She was the grandmother of several celebrities, including Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harsh Vardhan Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah.