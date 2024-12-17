Nitanshi Goel says she took inspiration from Deepika, Kiara, Alia's crying videos for emotional scene in Laapataa Ladies

Nitanshi Goel won hearts with her portrayal of Phool in Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies. In a recent interview with Zoom, the actor opened up on taking inspiration from Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, and Alia Bhatt’s crying scenes to perform an emotional act in Laapataa Ladies. Nitanshi Goel recalls watching Kiara Advani and Deepika Padukone's crying videos to perform emotional scene in Laapataa Ladies.

Talking about her initial days of shoot, Nitanshi said, “Kiran ma’am was so kind. In the initial days itself, we had to shoot very heavy scenes. The first scene was the breakdown scene and that scene was initiated by me. So I was like if I am unable to perform this scene, then it’ll be embarrassing.”

She then explained how she pitched some changes in the scene to Kiran Rao and to her surprise, the filmmaker was on the same page with her. She then revealed how Kiran Rao trusted her with the scene and she didn’t want to break her trust so she prepared for it the whole night.

Nitanshi Goel on watching Deepika, Kiara and Alia's crying videos

“The entire night I googled Kiara Advani’s crying scene, Deepika Padukone’s crying scenes, Alia Bhatt’s crying scenes. How do they cry like this? I wanted the breakdown to look very amazing. I then heard some emotional songs in the morning and then something happened during the take that when I saw myself in the mirror, I started crying on my own and then Kiran ma’am had to ask me to stop crying.”

A Reddit user shared the clip and netizens reacted to Nitanshi’s statement. One of the Reddit users wrote, “Correct people to look upto for crying scenes. Kiara and Deepika are terrific.” Another wrote, “Great standards she has and even greater acting process.” Another comment read, “Kiara is pro and Deepika is pro max.”

About Laapataa Ladies

Nitanshi Goel plays the role of Phool in Laapataa Ladies, that tells a story of the brides Phool and Pushpa. They accidentally get swapped during a train journey. While one is taken home by another's groom, the other is left stranded at a railway station. A police officer (played by Ravi Kishan) takes it upon himself to probe the case. The film also stars Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Chhaya Kadam in key roles and is India’s official entry for Oscars 2025.