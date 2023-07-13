Nitesh Tiwari is confident that his film on Ramayana won't offend anyone

It was reported earlier that Nitesh Tiwari's next film after Bawaal will star Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the roles of Lord Rama and Sita. After controversies that erupted with Om Raut's adaptation of the Ramayana in Adipurush, Nitesh has now opened up about the casting of the film and said that he is confident his film will not offend the audience. (Also read: Nitesh Tiwari on Bawaal: 'Had to remove Jallianwala Bagh reference because of Sardar Udham')

Adipurush controversy

Director Nitesh Tiwari says he is confident about his film on Ramayana.(IANS)

Om Raut's Adipurush, which released on June 16, was slammed for its dialogues and faced boycott calls. The makers also received flak for the movie's VFX as well as the costumes. In Adipurush, the main characters were Prabhas' Raghav (based on Rama), Saif Ali Khan's Lankesh (Raavan) and Kriti Sanon's Janaki (Sita). Later the dialogues were also revised by the makers.

Nitesh on his Ramayana movie

Now, in a new interview with Zoom Entertainment, Nitesh Tiwari opened up about making his film on Ramayana after the controversies that occurred with Adipurush and said, “My question is very simple. I am also a consumer of the content that I create and if I’m not going to offend myself than I’m very confident that I might not end up offending anybody else.”

Nitesh on casting rumours

When the Bawaal director was asked about the rumours that Ranbir and Alia are set to star in the film, Nitesh did not confirm nor deny the reports, but said, "Very soon." Earlier Om Raut had shown support for Nitesh's film on the Ramayana and said that Nitesh is a good filmmaker and the more films that are made on Ramayana, the better.

Meanwhile, Nitesh Tiwari is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Bawaal, which stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The trailer of the film, which is set to hit Prime Video on July 21, received mixed reviews and confused many with its comparison between a love story to World War 2.

In the trailer, both Varun and Janhvi's characters take a trip to Europe and explore places like Paris and other cities that were at the centre of World War II. The historical event is used as a recurring reference in the trailer, as the characters speak of a “world war within.”

