Nitesh Tiwari says it is difficult to remake Amar Akbar Anthony and Deewar today: ‘Actors ready nahi honge'

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is all set to make Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. The director talked about his career and filmmaking journey with Komal Nahta on his interview series Game Changers. There he reasoned why it's difficult to remake classics like Amar Akbar Anthony and Deewar.

What Nitesh said

During the interaction, when Nitesh was asked to give him a choice of which film would be remade from the 1970s and who he would cast in it. Nitesh replied, "It would either be Amar Akbar Anthony or Deewar. But I don’t think I can cast for it today. Humare actors log ready nahi honge sir. Amar Akbar Anthony aur Deewar aj ki date main banana bohot difficult hai sir. (Our actors won’t get ready. In today’s time, it is very difficult to make Amar Akbar Anthony or Deewar).”

Amar Akbar Anthony is one of the cult films in Indian cinema, starring Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan. It was directed by Manmohan Desai. Deewar, on the other hand, also starred Amitabh Bachchan. Written by Salim–Javed and directed by Yash Chopra, the film revolutionized the angry young man image in Hindi cinema.

Nitesh on Animal Park

Meanwhile, when Nitesh was asked to choose from Mirzapur 4 and Animal Park for his next directorial venture, he picked Ranbir’s film.

He explained why, and said, “I will go for Animal Park. I have to choose between two genres which probably I wouldn’t do… given only two choices so I am choosing the better and more tempting out of the two, which allows me to get greater performances out and to work with someone who is very dear to me, Ranbir.” Animal Park is the sequel to Animal, which released in 2023 and became a blockbuster. It was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The much-anticipated magnum opus, Ramayana, will release in two parts. While Ramayana Part One will hit the theatres in 2026, Part Two of the film will be released in 2027. Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita in the film, whereas Yash will be essaying the role of Ravana.