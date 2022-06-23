Nora Fatehi gets shoutout from Victoria Beckham on Instagram; designer calls her 'so stunning'

Nora Fatehi recently got a shoutout from Victoria Beckham. The pop singer-turned-fashion designer shared a picture of Nora wearing one of her creations and called her stunning. Nora had worn the outfit for an appearance on the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors, where she is a judge. Also Read| Nora Fatehi is shocked after little girl does her O Saki Saki step to perfection: 'Oh my god, kill me now'

Nora shared pictures of her look on her Instagram account on Wednesday, and captioned it, "No one on the corner have swagga like us." She was wearing a bright red-orange bodycon dress featuring a slit, and had paired it with pointy heels, bold makeup, and a sleek long braid. She also added details of her look in the Instagram caption, tagging Victoria as the creator of the dress. Victoria also reacted to Nora's post, commenting three red heart emojis.

Victoria later took to her Instagram account to praise Nora's look. Reposting Nora's pictures on her Instagram Stories, Victoria wrote, "So stunning in VB body @norafatehi."

Victoria Beckham shares Nora Fatehi's picture on Instagram Stories.

Nora was also pictured by the paparazzi in the same spot from where she shared the pictures on her Instagram account. She was posing outside of Dance Deewane Juniors. Fans of Nora also showered her with compliments over her look on social media. Many called her 'gorgeous' while some said she is looking 'angelic.' Several dropped fire and red heart emojis. A fan commented, "Queen for a reason."

Nora co-judges Dance Deewane Juniors with Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji. She recently made her debut as a director as well with Dirty Little Secret, her third song as a singer. She collaborated with Zack Knight on the international single. She had also recently performed at the IIFA Awards held in Abu Dhabi.

Nora made her Hindi film debut with the 2014 film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. She has appeared in a number of popular dance numbers, including Dilbar, Naah, Pachtaoge, and Naach Meri Rani among others.

