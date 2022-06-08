Nora Fatehi is shocked after little girl does her O Saki Saki step to perfection: 'Oh my god, kill me now'

A video of Nora Fatehi with her little fan is doing rounds on social media. In the video, Nora is seen sitting next to a young girl who surprises Nora by showing off her dancing skills. Also Read: Nora Fatehi shares cryptic post, promises revenge 'will be served’

In the video, Nora is heard saying, “Oh my god, kill me now," as the little girl starts doing a few of her steps from the song O Saki Saki's dance step. She later says “Oh my god, this is so good.” The two later share a hug.

One fan commented, “So cute this girl is. Big fan of Nora.” While one person said, “That little girl is talented but very respectful," another one wrote, “Very nicely done.”

Nora made her Hindi film debut with 2014 film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. In 2018, Nora shot to fame with the special song, Dilbar, from Satyameva Jayate and followed it up with other popular songs such as Kamariya from Stree, and O Saki Saki, from Batla House. In an old interview with Hindustan Times, she said that she does not want to get typecast as ‘a girl who does item songs’, but asserted, “I can also carry a role, too, which is very important if you want to last here.”

Nora, who is of Moroccan origin and was born and raised in Canada, said that making it in Bollywood as a foreigner is not easy. “It gets complicated when you don’t belong to India. There are a lot of barriers — language, understanding the nuances of an Indian character and so on,” she said. Nora will appear next in Thank God's song Manike Mage Hithe. The film stars actors Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

