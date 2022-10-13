Nora Fatehi reveals Brad Pitt 'slid into her DMs'; people have hard time believing it: 'Does he even know who you are?'

Nora Fatehi recently spoke about Brad Pitt in an interview. She said the Hollywood actor was the ‘most famous person’ to have slid into her DMs on social media. A clip of the dancer-actor’s statement from her interview with a magazine was shared on social media platforms like Reddit, where a section of people appeared to have a hard time believing it. Also read: Nora Fatehi denies connection with Jacqueline Fernandez, says both were talking to Sukesh Chandrashekhar

When asked about the most famous person who slid into her DMs, Nora had told Grazia India, “You are not ready (for this) – Brad Pitt.” Her interview from September was shared on Reddit and attracted a range of hilarious reactions from people. One wrote, “Brad Pitt is not on Instagram lol (laugh out loud).” Another one commented on similar lines, and shared a meme that said ‘I am embarrassed for her’. Alongside it, he wrote, “I don’t get how he slid into her DMs, when he doesn’t use Instagram.” A comment also read, “Are we supposed to believe it?” A person joked about Brad’s reaction to Nora’s statement, and wrote, “Brad Pitt: I don't even know who you are.”

‘Sliding into DMs’ means sending someone a direct message on social media or on a messaging app, usually with an intention to flirt. Commenting on the video, a Redditor wrote, “So, Brad Pitt’s been in her DMs, yet she hangs out with guys like Sukesh?” Nora was recently summoned by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing in connection to the alleged money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who has been has been jailed on charges of extortion and duping several people. Apart from receiving expensive gifts from Sukesh, Nora allegedly went to Delhi's Tihar Jail to meet the alleged conman. Apart from Nora, actors like Jacqueline Fernandez and Nikki Tamboli, among others, have also been summoned in relation to the case.

Nora is seen as a judge alongside filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Madhuri Dixit on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She made her acting debut in the 2013 film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans, and has since featured in several movies like Street Dancer 3D. She is also seen in special appearances and dance numbers; her most recent being Thank God's song, Manike, where she featured alongside Sidharth Malhotra. In 2015, she was also seen on Bigg Boss 9.

