Nora Fatehi denies connection with Jacqueline Fernandez, says both were talking to Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Nora Fatehi was questioned by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing on Friday in connection with jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering case. Answering to about 50 questions, Nora said that she wasn't aware of Sukesh's criminal background and had no connection with industry colleague and accused in the case, Jacqueline Fernandez. Also read: Nia Sharma says she relates to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 judge Nora Fatehi's dancing

According to ANI, she was said to be cooperating with the investigators. Nora was asked more than 50 questions - what gifts did she receive, who did she talk to, where did she meet them and so on. She said both Jacqueline and her were talking to him (Sukesh Chandrashekhar) separately.

The agency also reported that Nora said his (Sukesh) wife talked to her for a nail art function and then often called her up. They gifted her a BMW. She also said she didn't know of Sukesh's criminal background and he had conversations with her manager and cousin and very few conversations with her.

On October 14, Nora reached the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to join the investigation in connection with the same criminal case. Earlier, Jacqueline in a plea before the Appellate Authority of PMLA had stated that it is surprising that like her, some other celebrities, notably, Norah was also conned by main accused Sukesh in the ₹200 crore extortion case.

A Delhi Court had sent Sukesh Chandrasekhar and actor Leena Maria Paul to three days ED remand in connection with a ₹200 crore extortion case. They were arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the extortion racket which was being run from a Delhi jail.

Nora is one of the judges on dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, along with Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit. She is known for her hit dance numbers in Bollywood films. Jacqueline is also a well known Bollywood actor with films like Race 3, Kick and others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON