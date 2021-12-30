Nora Fatehi tests positive for Covid-19, spokesperson says her recent photos are from old event

Nora Fatehi tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday and is currently quarantining, her spokesperson said in a statement. They also clarified that pictures of her being circulated online are old and she has not stepped out recently.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Photos of Nora in a yellow kurta and white pants have been doing the rounds on Twitter and Instagram. According to her representative, the images are from an earlier event.

“Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor’s observation since then and has been cooperating with BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) for the safety and regulations. Amid the same, the spotting pictures in circulation since yesterday are from an earlier event in the past and Nora has stepped nowhere out recently. We would therefore request to please ignore the old pictures,” the statement said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nora was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, which also starred Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar and others. The film, directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, was set during the India-Pakistan War of 1971.

Recently, Nora teamed up with Guru Randhawa for the music video of Dance Meri Rani, a follow-up to their earlier music video Naach Meri Rani. She shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the shoot on her YouTube channel.

Also see: Nora Fatehi breaks down during Dance Meri Rani shoot, gets carried on stretcher. Watch

In the video, Nora showed everyone the heavy costumes and how the jewellery dug into her skin. One of the looks required her to wear a fake fishtail and the crew had to carry her around on a stretcher. At one point, she even broke down because of the pain. “That fin was so heavy and he was bending that fin down, it was about to crack my feet open. I was about to get broken feet by the end of this shoot and I wasn’t going to let that happen,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON