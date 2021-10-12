Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Not nepotism, Nawazuddin Siddiqui says industry actually has a racism problem: 'I fought against it for many years'
bollywood

Not nepotism, Nawazuddin Siddiqui says industry actually has a racism problem: 'I fought against it for many years'

  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui lashed out at the racism in the film industry, which he said he fought for many years.
Nawazuddin Sidiqui plays a Dalit man in Serious Men, trying his best to ensure his son is treated better.
Nawazuddin Sidiqui plays a Dalit man in Serious Men, trying his best to ensure his son is treated better.
Published on Oct 12, 2021 10:50 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who recently scored an International EMMY nomination for his performance in Sudhir Mishra's Serious Men, has said that more than nepotism, the film industry has a racism problem.

Nawaz was speaking about his co-star in the film, Indira Tiwari, whom he hopes will get another lead role after Serious Men. That, he said, will be the real victory. 

He told Bollywood Hungama in Hindi, “Sudhir saab has immense knowledge about cinema, and his thought process is very practical. He cast her as the heroine, and I can guarantee you that there is so much racism in our industry, I will be very happy if she is cast as the lead again. Sudhir Mishra did it, but what about the head honchos in charge? More than nepotism, we have a racism problem.”

He continued, “I fought against it for many years, and I hope that dark-skinned actresses are made heroines; it's very important. I'm not even talking about skin colour; there is a bias that exists in the industry which needs to end for better films to be made… I was rejected for many years only because I'm short and I look a certain way, although I can't complain now. But there are so many other great actors who fall prey to this kind of bias.”

Also read: Sudhir Mishra on Nawaz bagging Emmy nod for Serious Men: It gives quality certificate to projects

Nawaz, who broke onto the scene with his performance in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur Part II, has become a poster child for Indian streaming, having appeared in projects such as Sacred Games and Raat Akeli Hai, in addition to Serious Men. Sacred Games was also nominated for an International EMMY.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nawazuddin siddiqui serious men netflix sudhir mishra international emmy award + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out