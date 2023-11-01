November upcoming movies: Tiger 3, The Marvels, BTS Yet To Come, UT69, Khichdi 2 and more

In November, several movies including Tiger 3, The Marvels, UT69 and The Lady Killer will release in theatres as well as on OTT platforms. Fans are awaiting films such as BTS: Yet to Come, Khichdi 2, and Three Of Us. As the list continues, we bring you an interesting lineup of films that you can look forward to in November. (Also Read | Director Maneesh Sharma on Tiger 3: 'We're saving the best for the big screen')

Check out the list here:

1) Tiger 3

(L-R) Still from Tiger 3, BTS Yet To Come, UT69, and The Marvels.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan will reunite for the third part of the action-packed franchise. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 also stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. Recently, Katrina had said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Tiger 3 shows that there is nothing that a woman can't do when it comes to saving her family or a nation or humanity. A character like Zoya is important and necessary to tell people that girls can be nurturers as well as fierce protectors. Zoya is one of the most cherished roles of my career!" The film will hit the theatres on November 12.

2) The Marvels

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Helmed by Nia DaCosta, The Marvels will open in theatres on November 10. The Marvels stars Bree Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani and Samuel L Jackson among others. It’s the first Marvel movie to feature not just all-female leads but a female villain (Zawe Ashton plays Dar-Benn), as well. Nia is the youngest filmmaker to helm an MCU release. The Marvels brings together Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Bree), Monica Rambeau/Photon (Teyonah) and Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel (Iman).

3) BTS Yet to Come

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A concert film on K-pop group, BTS, will start streaming on Prime Video from November 9. Titled BTS: Yet to Come, the concert took place in October 2022 when the seven-member team, featuring RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, performed in Busan. Produced by HYBE, CJ 4DPlex, and Trafalgar Releasing, the concert will include 19 performances of the band's hit tracks.

4) UT69

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film stars Raj Kundra in the lead role and is about his life in prison. Directed by Shahnawaz Ali, the film will have a theatrical release on November 3. Earlier Raj told ANI, "It is a true story from the time I entered the jail till I exited. It is all about my life there in 63 days. My troubles, safety issues, the relationships and friends I made there to food and drink. It is a slice of life and a serious topic told in a very light-hearted way." In 2021, Raj was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly creating pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile applications.

5) Three Of Us

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Directed by Avinash Arun, Three of Us features Shefali Shah and Jaideep Ahlawat in lead roles. The film tells the tale of Shailaja Desai (Shefali), a former Mumbai high court clerk, who grapples with a degenerative brain disease slowly erasing her past. The film follows her courageous quest to relive her childhood memories with the help of her childhood friend and sweetheart, Pradip Kamat (Jaideep Ahlawat). Directed by Avinash Arun, Three of Us is set to hit theatres on November 3.

6) The Lady Killer

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The upcoming thriller film features Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Helmed by Ajay Bahl the film is all set to hit the theatres on November 3. The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh. In the trailer, Arjun's character moves to a new town and meets Bhumi, who catches his attention. The plot portrays them as ardent lovers, but as the story goes on, Arjun gets trapped in a complex web of relationships with other women.

7) Apurva

The film stars Tara Sutaria and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. Directed and written by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Apurva is touted to be a story of an ordinary girl who faces extraordinary circumstances and will do anything to survive and live. Apart from Tara and Dhairya, the film also stars Rajpal Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee. Produced by Murad Khetani, Apurva will release on Disney+ Hotstar on November 15.

8) Farrey

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This will mark the debut film of Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri. Farrey is directed by Soumendra Padhi. It also stars Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Bose Roy and Juhi Babbar Soni. The teaser showed a clock ticking, students taking exams, filling up their OMR sheets, making 'farrey' and then getting caught. In the film, Alizeh plays a student. Farrey is a word used by students for small chits of paper bearing answers, that they sneak into exam halls. The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 24.

9) Khichdi 2

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The upcoming comedy film, titled Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan is all set to hit the theatres on November 17. Written and directed by Aatish Kapadia, the film will take audiences on an adventurous roller-coaster ride, delving into new dimensions of the Parekh family's dynamics. The film stars Supriya Pathak Kapoor, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Kirti Kulhari, and actor-producer Jamnadas Majethia (JD). The makers recently unveiled the film's teaser, in which director-choreographer Farah Khan is seen in a special role.

10) Napoleon

The historical drama has been directed by Ridley Scott. Based on the story of Napoleon Bonaparte, the film depicts his rise to power. Joaquin Phoenix will be seen as Napoleon Bonaparte, Vanessa Kirby as Empress Joséphine, Tahar Rahim as Paul Barras, Ben Miles as Caulaincourt, Matthew Needham as Lucien Bonaparte, and Rupert Everett as Arthur Wellesley. Napoleon will stream on Apple TV+ at from November 22.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place