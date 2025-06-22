Nushrratt Bharuccha called out for making volunteers take off her shoes at yoga day event: ‘Khud ke haath nahi hai?’

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha on Saturday took part in the celebrations of the 11th International Day of Yoga in Mumbai. Several videos and pictures of the actor at the event emerged on social media platforms. In a clip, Nushrratt was seen asking a woman to untie her shoelaces. Nushrratt Bharuccha attended an event in Mumbai recently.

Nushrratt Bharuccha asks event volunteer to untie her shoes

Nushrratt, dressed in a pink top under a cream shrug and pants, was seen at the event. In a video, she is seen talking to a few women volunteers. A woman untied her shoes, and midway, Nushrratt moved to one side. Next, she pointed at her other shoe, asking the woman to untie the laces as well.

Internet criticises Nushrratt

Reacting to the video, a person asked, "Unbelievable khud k haath nahi hai kya (doesn't she have hands)?" A comment read, "They can't even remove their own shoes." An Instagram user said, "Why she has two people to remove her shoes...and she's going to do yoga????" Another person commented, "Are you a child and need two people to take off your shoes, like seriously???"

A comment read, "Paisa aur fame sar chad gaya hai. Madam ko yoga karni hai par shoes laces kay liye log cahiye. Madam yoga bhi unhi se karwa lo (Money and fame have gone to her head. She wants to do yoga but needs people to untie her shoe laces. Make them do yoga too)." "She has come to do yoga, but she can't bend and take her shoe off like wow," read another comment. "Why does someone else have to remove her shoe? She herself can do it if she is that fit," asked another person.

At the event, Nushrratt, speaking to news agency ANI, said, "Yoga is very energising. If yoga becomes a part of your daily routine, it will be perfect for your mind, body, and soul."

About Nushrratt's recent film

Fans saw Nushrratt last in Chhorii 2 directed by Vishal Furia. Chhorii 2 also features Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma. The film premiered worldwide on April 11 under the banners of T-Series, Abundantia Entertainment, Psych, and Tamarisk Lane Productions.