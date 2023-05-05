Nushrratt Bharuccha reveals why it is ‘disheartening’ to not be part of Dream Girl 2, talks about Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has opened up about not being a part of Dream Girl 2, the sequel to her 2019 film Dream Girl. In a new interview, Nushrratt said that it was ‘disheartening to not be part of their second journey’. Talking about her co-star in the film Ayushmann Khurrana, she revealed that he was 'the only person who called to check on me when I had fallen sick and had vertigo'. (Also Read | Dream Girl 2 postponed, Ayushmann Khurrana announces new release date as he teases fans) Nushrratt Bharuccha called it ‘disheartening’ to not be part of Dream Girl 2.

Dream Girl is a comedy film directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa in his directorial debut and produced by Ekta Kapoor. Apart from Ayushmann and Nushrratt, the film also starred Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz, and Abhishek Banerjee.

In an interview with Times of India, Nushrratt said, "When you've done a film, which has been well received, you do get connected with it. Dream Girl is always going to have a special connection. Also because Ayushmann was genuinely a delight to work with, and he's someone whom I honestly call my closest friend from the movies business. He was the only person who called to check on me when I had fallen sick and had vertigo."

Nushrratt also said, "My director Raaj Shaandilyaa, with whom I also did Janhit Mein Jaari, is also very close to my heart. So for me the whole setup and the whole team is special. Of course, it was disheartening to not be part of their second journey. But having said that, I wish the best to the film and I'm going to be cheering for them, watching the first-day first show, and hoping the film does more than 200-300 crores."

Dream Girl 2 will star Ananya Panday along with Ayushmann. The film is the follow-up to the 2019 comedy-drama. The first instalment was a big hit at the box office.

Dream Girl 2 will release in theatres on August 25. Raaj will return to direct the film. The upcoming movie also stars Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee.

Fans will see Nushrratt in Chatrapathi, the Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli's film by the same name. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 12. Chatrapathi will mark the Bollywood debut of actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas. The Hindi remake is helmed by VV Vinayak.

Chatrapathi tells the story of a man who rose against oppression to become a saviour of immigrants that suffered massive exploitation. The film also stars Bhagyashree, Sharad Kelkar, Sahil Vaid, Amit Nair, Rajendra Gupta, and Shivam Patil, among others.

Nushrratt will also be seen in the upcoming horror film Chhorii 2. She also has the drama thriller film Akelli.

