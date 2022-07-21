Nysa Devgan is living her best life in Mykonos, posed for pics during sunset dinner with a friend. Watch

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan is travelling across Europe with her friends and a recent video of her from Mykonos has surfaced on the internet. Nysa’s close friend Orhan Awatramani took to his Instagram Stories and shared a glimpse of their recent dinner by the beach. (Also read: Nysa Devgan goes out for evening walk in Greece)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the short video, Nysa posed while holding a wine glass. They had a sunset dinner at Little Venice in Mykonos. Sharing a candid picture of Nysa looking towards the sea view from their dinner table, Orhan wrote, “Spaghetti dinner w/ my best @nysadevgan & the best view ever.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The star kid also partied with her friends in Mykonos. Nysa’s friend has also shared yet another picture with her from an eatery where she is dressed in a blue Versace outfit. Apart from this, he has also added a group photo of Nysa with her friends on the streets of Greece.

Orhan Awatramani's Instagram Stories featuring Nysa Devgan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this month, Nysa went to Amsterdam in the Netherlands, where she met Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan who were filming for Bawaal. They were also joined by Natasha Dalal. Janhvi shared the pictures on Instagram with the caption, "Lost in Amsterdam (unicorn emoji)." Before Amsterdam, Nysa was in Spain with her friends. Prior to that, she was in London. Pictures of her partying with friends in London were doing rounds on the internet.

Nysa is the eldest child of Kajol and Ajay Devgn. She has a brother, Yug who was born in 2010. The couple got married in 1999. Currently, Nysa is studying International Hospitality at the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland.

While Nysa is having the best time exploring places around the world, it still isn’t clear if she would follow in the footsteps of her parents and mark her debut in the film industry. Ajay once told Film Companion about Nysa’s future plans, “I don't know if she wants to come into this line. To this moment she has shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with children. She is abroad, she is studying right now.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON